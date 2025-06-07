Big Ten’s Playoff Pitch, Backed by Ohio State, Loses Momentum
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the college football world might be one step closer to knowing how the College Football Playoff format will evolve with an upcoming expansion. Unfortunately for Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten, it doesn’t seem the conference is going to get its way this time around.
Thamel said on the College Gameday Podcast that the next evolution will likely be the simplest option.
“The 4, 4, 2, 2-thing is not going to happen,” Thamel said “And certainly there’s some ways to go and things to figure out, especially the strength of schedule stuff.”
The Big Ten has argued in favor of a 4-4-2-2-1-3 model, with varying agreement with the SEC and flat-out refusal from the Big 12 and ACC. Those two conferences would prefer a 5+11 model.
Format gaining steam would favor conference champions plus top-ranked teams
“It’s not Good Will Hunting calculus, but it’s just not intuitive to a sports fan,” Thamel said. “So basically, five plus 11 is like, we’re gonna take the conference champions and the rest of the best teams, which to me, is just a lot smoother if you’re trying to explain this.”
Last year’s seeding model was complex to the average fan as well, with many wondering why the lowest-ranked team in the field, No. 16 Clemson, served as the No. 5 seed in the bracket. Or why No.1 seed Oregon didn’t have to play the lowest-remaining-seeded team like most playoff formats, instead playing the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee as 8 and 9 seeds.
While that aspect is resolved for the 2025 season, the future expansion is likely to be simplified as well.
“We get so in the weeds sometimes, and we talk about these terms and we socialize them,” Thamel said. “But I just think, as this transitions to five and 11, which it appears on the trajectory to do so and probably for ‘26 but not certain, I just think for the sport in general, a clearer idea of where it’s going makes sense.”
Ohio State’s playoff hopes remain strong, but preferred format may not prevail
Teams like the Buckeyes know they’ll be in the CFP race most seasons. What they want to avoid is losing a spot in the playoffs to a less deserving team, such as what could have been perceived for SEC schools like Alabama and Ole Miss last season.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day recently spoke up for the Big Ten’s model.
"We're in the Big Ten, and we have 18 teams and some of the best programs in the country. I feel like we deserve at least four automatic qualifiers,” Day said.
While Day’s argument holds weight, many college football fans would agree that the Big Ten and SEC would likely fill half of a 16-team playoff field without those automatic qualifiers. The first year of the 12-team model featured seven teams from the two powerhouse conferences.