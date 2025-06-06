Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Will Love CBS Sports' New Rankings
The Ohio State Buckeyes have received a favorable ranking from CBS Sports ahead of the 2025 College Football season.
The Buckeyes ranked number one in CBS Sports' spring preseason rankings. This shouldn't be a surprise, as Ohio State won the National Championship back in January.
The Buckeyes will be led by their star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Smith had an incredible freshman season, catching 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.
On the other side, Tate had 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. Tate is poised for a bigger role on offense as he'll be the second weapon on offense with Emeka Egbuka going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Draft.
While the weapons are there on offense, the Buckeyes are still having a quarterback battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. Sayin appears to be the favorite to win the job, but that is still a question that remains ahead of the 2025 season.
Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are still an elite team, but they will need their young players to step up heading into the 2025-26 campaign if they want to repeat as National Champions.
