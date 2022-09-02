According to multiple reports, the College Football Playoff’s board of managers unanimously agreed during their meeting on Friday to expand the field to 12 teams by the 2026 season.

It’s expected that the 12-team playoff would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, as determined by the selection committee, which was initially proposed by a working group last summer.

Under that proposed format, the four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded No. 1-4 and receive a first-round bye, while the teams seeded No. 5-12 would play on the home field of the higher-ranked team.

The quarterfinals and semifinals would be played in bowl games, presumably those that make up the current College Football Playoff rotation, including the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Peach and Fiesta.

The championship game, meanwhile, would be at a neutral site, just as it has been since the playoff was implemented during the 2014 season.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What To Watch For In Week 1 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Game Preview: Ohio State Aims To Write History Against Notre Dame

Ohio State To Host More Than 60 Top Recruits For Notre Dame Game

Philadelphia Eagles Claim Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Ohio State's Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Notre Dame During Radio Show

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Gifts Game Day Suits To Teammates

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!