As Wednesday night’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center came to a close, redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud stood in front of his teammates and told them they would each receive a $500 gift card to buy a suit for game day.

“I just wanted to do something for the team, so I got everybody $500 gift cards to go to Express and get your own suits,” Stroud said. “Make sure you’re looking fly. Make sure we all look like a team.”

Back in April, Stroud and junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the Columbus-based fashion retailer’s first-ever collegiate athlete style ambassadors. It's one of just many name, image and likeness opportunities presented to the Buckeyes’ stars over the last year.

“C.J. and Jaxon are two outstanding, influential college athletes from our corporate home town of Columbus,” Express executive vice president and chief marketing officer Sara Tervo said. “We expect that their authenticity and reliability will appeal to our current customers, as well as draw a new, younger demographic for our brand.”

