Former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday afternoon, just one one day after he was waived by the San Francisco 49ers.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Sermon carried the ball 41 times for 167 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards and one touchdown during his rookie season. Those struggles carried over to this preseason, where he rushed for just 39 yards on 19 carries.

Sermon, who notably set a school single-game record with 331 yards and two scores a 22-10 win over Northwestern in the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game, now joins a Philadelphia backfield that rushed for a league-leading 2,715 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.

It might be difficult for Sermon to carve out a role with the Eagles this season, as they return starter Miles Sanders and contributors Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell. The first two are heading into contract years, though, so Philadelphia likely had an eye toward the future by claiming Sermon.

Ohio State now has 52 former players on 25 active NFL rosters, as the Dallas Cowboys also re-signed former long snapper Jake McQuaide on Thursday. Sermon is the only one with the Eagles, though.

