Ohio State To Host More Than 60 Top Recruits For Notre Dame Game

With a top-five opponent coming to Ohio Stadium for a highly anticipated matchup under the lights, it doesn’t get much bigger than Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame.

Nobody understands that more than the Buckeyes’ coaching staff, which is why they're set to welcome more than 60 of the nation’s top-rated prospects to campus this Saturday.

“We are going to have a big number here, and I think most of the conversation leading up to the game has been had,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “Now it's time to go play the game and just allow them the opportunity to see what an atmosphere at Ohio State is like.

“It's a top-10 matchup, ESPN game, the whole atmosphere. Just take it all in and then picture themselves being on that field. I think a lot of guys are really excited.”

Of course, there’s a balancing act when it comes to weekends such as this, as the coaches will be focused entirely on beating the Fighting Irish. That's where general manager of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff come into play.

Then, on Sunday – potentially basking in the glow of a victory – the coaches will get some one-on-one time with the prospects and their families before they depart Columbus.

“All the focus is going to be on the game,” Day said. “We have a great recruiting staff that's going to do everything they can to make sure they put on a great show and be great hosts for our recruits, but (our) time will be limited. Maybe after the game on Sunday, we'll have some time to catch up, but we’ve got to focus on Notre Dame.

“Every time you come to visit, it's a different experience. This one is about watching the atmosphere and watching the game at Ohio State. When they come in the spring or winter, we get to spent more one-on-one time. That’s typically the focus. But this week, it’s about seeing the environment, watching the atmosphere and then visualizing yourself on that field playing for the Buckeyes.”

That said, BuckeyesNow has compiled a list of all of the prospects expected to be in attendance this weekend. We'll continue to update this list until kickoff as new prospects announce their intention to visit or change their plans at the last minute.

Ohio State Commits Attending Notre Dame Game:

2023 Florida five-star WR Brandon Inniss

2023 Tennessee four-star QB Brock Glenn

2023 Florida four-star RB Mark Fletcher

2023 North Carolina four-star WR Noah Rogers

2023 Florida four-star WR Bryson Rodgers

2023 Georgia four-star TE Jelani Thurman

2023 Findlay four-star OL Luke Montgomery

2023 Huber Heights Wayne four-star OL Joshua Padilla

2023 Liberty Township Lakota East four-star OL Austin Siereveld

2023 Maryland four-star DL Jason Moore

2023 Cleveland Glenville LB Arvell Reese

2023 Georgia four-star CB Kayin Lee

2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star CB Jermaine Mathews

2023 Texas four-star CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt

2023 West Chester Lakota West four-star SAF Malik Hartford

2023 Florida four-star SAF Cedrick Hawkins

2023 Dublin Coffman three-star DT Will Smith Jr.

2024 Arizona five-star QB Dylan Raiola

2025 Georgia CB Jontae Gilbert

Ohio State Targets Attending Notre Dame Game:

2023 Florida five-star defensive end Keon Keeley

2023 California five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei

2023 Florida five-star defensive end Damon Wilson

2024 Florida five-star WR Jeremiah Smith

2024 Florida five-star WR Joshisa Trader

2024 Missouri five-star WR Ryan Wingo

2024 Georgia five-star DE Eddrick Houston

2024 Georgia five-star LB Sammy Brown

2024 Georgia five-star SAF K.J. Bolden

2024 California five-star SAF Peyton Woodyard

2024 Wisconsin four-star RB Corey Smith

2024 Missouri four-star RB Aneyas Williams

2024 Indiana four-star WR Mylan Graham

2024 Indiana four-star WR Brauntae Johnson

2024 Illinois four-star TE Christian Bentancur

2024 Wisconsin four-star OL Donovan Harbour

2024 Indiana four-star OL Ian Moore

2024 Austintown Fitch four-star DE Brian Robinson

2024 Georgia four-star DE KingJoseph Edwards

2024 Cincinnati Taft four-star DE Elias Rudolph

2024 Texas four-star DE Nigel Smith

2024 Pennsylvania four-star LB Anthony Speca

2024 California four-star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

2024 Maryland four-star LB Gabriel Williams

2024 Springfield four-star CB Aaron Scott

2024 Cleveland Glenville four-star CB Bryce West

2024 Sunbury Big Walnut four-star SAF Garrett Stover

2024 Georgia four-star SAF Tyshun White

2024 Millersburg West Holmes three-star RB Sam Williams-Dixon

2024 Indiana three-star TE Aidan Steinfeldt

2024 Lakewood St. Edward OL Deontae Armstrong

2024 Lakewood St. Edward OL Devontae Armstrong

2025 Florida four-star WR Jaime Ffrench

2025 Florida four-star WR Winston Watkins

2025 North Carolina four-star OT David Sanders

2025 Georgia four-star LB Jadon Perlotte

2025 Florida four-star SAF D.J. Pickett

2025 Findlay QB Ryan Montgomery

2025 Bellefontaine QB Tavien St. Clair

2025 Virginia RB Gideon Davidson

2025 California RB Jordon Davison

2025 Missouri TE Landon Pace

2025 Arizona TE Bear Tenney

2026 Florida WR Malachi Toney

