Ohio State's Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Notre Dame During Radio Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon, then met with the media for approximately 10 minutes for a lightning round of questions ahead of Saturday's season opener against Notre Dame.

The following is a bullet-point recap of what Day had to say:

Ryan Day Radio Show

Day noted how the players are looking forward to lining up against a different color jersey after going up against their teammates in spring and fall camp. “It’s time to go find out what we’ve got.”

Day said Buckeyes have been game-planning for the Fighting Irish since the team moved out of the off-campus hotel two weeks ago.

Day noted they have most of the team back among those who started the Rose Bowl, so the feeling around the team is much different than last year, when several key positions were inexperienced.

Day said Ohio State’s scout team wears the jersey numbers of their opponents. “Who do you think Jaxon (Smith-Njigba) is for the guy were playing?”

is for the guy were playing?” Day said it’s difficult to replace first-round picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson , but expects Emeka Egbuka , Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr. to have big roles alongside Smith-Njigba.

and , but expects , and to have big roles alongside Smith-Njigba. Day said the running backs room is “a position of strength” because of the experience coming back with TreVeyon Henderson leading the way.

leading the way. Day said running back Miyan Williams has had one of the better preseasons and that linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum has been taking some reps at the position following Evan Pryor ’s season-ending injury.

has had one of the better preseasons and that linebacker has been taking some reps at the position following ’s season-ending injury. Day on Notre Dame defensive tackle Isaiah Foskey : “He’s a first-rounder, legitimately. You have to know where he is and have a plan for him.”

: “He’s a first-rounder, legitimately. You have to know where he is and have a plan for him.” Day on the new turf at Ohio Stadium: “It’s a fast field. It’s nice and the guys really like it.” Noted they also replaced the turf at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “They’re state-of-the-art, really nice fields.”

Asked about the defense under new coordinator Jim Knowles , Day said he’s “excited” to see them play on Saturday night. Added the players hav really embraced the new scheme.

, Day said he’s “excited” to see them play on Saturday night. Added the players hav really embraced the new scheme. “When you look at this defense coming back, there’s al to of guys who have played football, so there’s a reference point.”

Day believes the defensive line will have a major impact on the game. “We know Notre Dame’s going to try to run the ball and control the clock, so it starts up there.”

Day on safeties Lathan Ransom and Josh Proctor , who both suffered a broken leg last season. “It’s great to see them running around at full strength.”

and , who both suffered a broken leg last season. “It’s great to see them running around at full strength.” Day thinks tight end Cade Stover “brings an edge” to offense after playing defensive end and linebacker earlier in his career. “I’m expecting him to have a major impact.”

“brings an edge” to offense after playing defensive end and linebacker earlier in his career. “I’m expecting him to have a major impact.” On seventh-year long snapper Bradley Robinson : “He’s certainly been around for a while, but he’s a pro.”

: “He’s certainly been around for a while, but he’s a pro.” Day on Notre Dame: “They’re a veteran team. They’ve played a lot of football, as well. We’re going to get their best shot, obviously.”

Day notably coached under Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden at Temple when he was the Owls’ wide receivers coach in 2006. “The one thing I know for sure is they’ll be well-organized and well-coached.”

at Temple when he was the Owls’ wide receivers coach in 2006. “The one thing I know for sure is they’ll be well-organized and well-coached.” “That’s why you come to Ohio State, to play in these kinds of environments.”

On using a Nike football rather than Wilson like in year’s past: “It was a big decision.” Won’t be much of a change other than the logo, though.

Day said he hasn’t given much thought to playing an overseas game like Nebraska and Northwestern last weekend because he’s been focused so much on Notre Dame.

Ryan Day Lightning Round

Day reiterated this game is going to won up front. “It’s going to be a battle for both sides of the ball. We have to be the tougher team.”

Day on the health of the team heading into the opener and finding a balance between practicing hard and staying healthy: “It’s exciting to know we’re at full strength.”

The Buckeyes will release their pregame availability report a few hours before kickoff on Saturday, like they have for the last few years.

On quarterback C.J. Stroud giving his teammates $500 gift cards for them to buy game day suits for the season. “That was just something he wanted to do. Nobody asked him to do that. He kind of surprised me with it.”

giving his teammates $500 gift cards for them to buy game day suits for the season. “That was just something he wanted to do. Nobody asked him to do that. He kind of surprised me with it.” “That just goes to show you how close this team has become and how C.J. has become a leader.”

Day said running the ball and ball security will be key to the game. “I like the plan we have going in.”

Day still has no update on the eligibility status of USC transfer kicker Parker Lewis .

. Day said they haven’t discussed some of Ohio State’s struggles in non-conference games at home in recent seasons.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Gifts Game Day Suits To Teammates

New Ohio Stadium Turf “Way Better” Than Previous Surface

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

San Francisco 49ers Waive Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

First Look At Safelite Field Logos On Ohio Stadium Turf

51 Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters For 2022 Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!