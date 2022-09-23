Skip to main content

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Ready For Big Ten Opener Against Wisconsin

The Buckeyes and Badgers will meet under the lights where Ohio State has completely dominated Wisconsin the last decade.

It's just about time to kick off Big Ten play with the Buckeyes hosting the Badgers on Saturday night under the lights in Columbus. 

C.J. Stroud and company nearly broke the all-time school record for most yards of total offense, but they're going to play a Wisconsin program that has long prided itself on defensive intensity. They lost a lot of starters from last year's team, but that unit was one of the top 5 in the nation in 2021. 

Jon Rudder is stepping in to cover the game this weekend for me, so he joins the Buckeye Breakdown podcast to help preview the game and share his thoughts on Ohio State's solid start to the season.

