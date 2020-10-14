SI.com
Buckeyes to Sport "Equality" Helmet Decal Throughout 2020 Campaign

Staff Writer

According to a report from Bill Rabinowitz through the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State is expected to wear a sticker/decal with the word “EQUALITY” on its football helmets for this coming 2020 season.

“One thing we wanted to do is have one message that was something the entire team agreed with,” Ryan Stamper, assistant athletic director for player development, told The Dispatch. “Meeting with the leadership committee and others, that was something that everybody felt was a strong statement and word for our team and what we believe in, and we’re going put it on the helmet and pretty much show the country with everything that's been going on.”

The idea apparently arose through discussion between Stamper, head coach Ryan Day and members of the team’s leadership council.

“We're really proud of our players,” head coach Ryan Day said via a conference call yesterday. “This is something that they've led from the inside out, something they feel strong about. And, like I've said from the beginning, it's the job of our coaches and the head coach to advocate for the players and their voices.”

A final decision is expected to be made by late this week regarding the potential decal. In addition, the entire Buckeye team is reportedly registered to vote.

Ohio State is scheduled to open its 2020 campaign come Saturday, Oct. 24 against Nebraska in the Horseshoe. Kickoff is slated for noon.

