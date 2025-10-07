Ohio State names players of the game after 42-3 Minnesota win
The Ohio State Buckeyes handled business with a big 42-3 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. There are the players of the game.
Offense
Julian Sayin - The sophomore signal-caller was once again efficient in the passing game, connecting on 23 of 27 passes and cashing in on three touchdowns through the air. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day continues to speak glowingly of Sayin’s leadership and confidence under center – an encouraging trend after just five career starts for the Scarlett and Gray.
Carnell Tate - Tate emphatically began his ascent toward the upper echelon of recent All-American Ohio State wide receivers, posting an eye-popping 183 yards and a touchdown on just nine receptions.
The Chicago-native hauled in three separate receptions of 40+ yards and showcased the big play ability that has become synonymous with Buckeye wide receivers, bearing striking similarities to the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka
Defense
Sonny Styles - The Buckeyes’ hometown favorite and “Block O” recipient has flawlessly made the move from safety to linebacker in the vaunted Matt Patricia defense.
To make that positional switch, the 20-year-old Senior bulked up in the offseason, growing an inch taller and adding eight pounds of muscle to become a physical force in the middle of the field. Styles led the Buckeyes with 8 total tackles as Ohio State held the Golden Gophers to just three points and 162 total yards.
Davison Igbinosun - The vocal leader of the Ohio State defense, “I.G.B.” continues to be potentially the most important piece to the puzzle for Matt Patricia and company. Igbinosun collected five tackles from his cornerback position but, more importantly, has played penalty-free coverage in the secondary, following a 2024 campaign which was littered with flags for pass interference.
Ohio State put together their most complete game of the season since their statement victory against Texas in Week 1, despite allowing a 13-play, 66 yard opening drive, resulting in a Minnesota field goal.
Following the Buckeyes’ near-perfect performance, Day encouraged the defending national champions to ratchet up their intensity, calling for a renewed focus on the details ahead of their clash with 17th-ranked Illinois.
While Day praised the Buckeyes of the week, he told reporters that their next focus would be to correct the finer details of the Minnesota game before they could become potential problems ahead of their road test in Champaign.
With only two more true road tests remaining on the schedule, against the Illini this Saturday and the all-important rivalry rematch against Michigan at The Big House, Day and Ohio State will look to once more lean on leaders like Sayin, Tate, Styles and Igbinosun in their quest to become just the second program to repeat as CFP National Champions.