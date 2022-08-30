Ryan Day and Jim Knowles were quite carefully in what the did - and didn't - say publicly when they spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State doesn't need any bulletin board material or other manufactured reasons to hype up Saturday's opener against the Fighting Irish. They are keenly aware of what can happen if you lose an early season game before you even start conference play.

Day and Knowles both said that the Buckeyes are hungry, focused and had no big egos going into the season opener.

Cade Stover mentioned that the team has largely put their phones away and aren't consuming a lot of the things that are being said about them. They know how good they can be, they know how important it is to stay in the moment.

You could certainly argue the Buckeyes could stop themselves better than anyone else can. Staying focused on their process is the single highest priority this fall as they search for a national championship.

Andrew Lind and I were in attendance on Tuesday afternoon as the Buckeye staff and players chatted with the press to preview the season opener.

