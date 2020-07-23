Ohio State Football Moves to Phase Two of Summer Workouts

The Ohio State Buckeyes are officially moving from a voluntary workout period to phase two of their summer training beginning tomorrow, July 24. Phase two is a 14-day period that leads up to the first day of official training camp on Friday, August 7.

According to the school, the 14-day period includes up to 20 hours per week (and not more than four hours per day) which may include:

Up to eight hours per week of weight training and conditioning (no sports equipment can be used

Up to six hours per week of walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football (no conditioning or contact, no protective equipment and no speed drills)

Up to six hours per week of meetings, which may include film review, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

Student-athletes must be provided two days off during the next two weeks. Skill instruction (ie: what most people think of as "practice") is not allowed until the beginning of preseason practice, which is set for Aug. 7. Essentially, if players are on the field, they are allowed to line up in formations, but they aren't allowed to move at full-speed and break a sweat.

The university also said how they are continuing to address the pandemic as it pertains to a safe practice environment.

All of the protocols are established by the Ohio State COVID-19 Transition Task Force and its Safe Campus and Scientific Advisory Subgroup, and also the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health.

The school says Ohio State football players are being routinely tested for COVID-19 and training/workout decisions will continue to be re-evaluated by medical staff to protect the health and safety of students. The strict set of regulations for all parties involved include daily symptoms assessments, physical distancing, masks, practicing good hygiene, limited density in indoor spaces and cleaning procedures.

While the workouts are ramping up, there are still some spaces that are off limits. For example, workouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center will take place in the weight room, on the indoor field and as much as possible on the outdoor fields. Players are not allowed access to the locker room, showers or players' lounge.

Players will continue to dress/undress at their apartments and bring used workout gear back the next day for daily cleaning by the equipment staff. Upon completion of that days' activities, student-athletes will pick up clean workout clothes for the next day and receive food-to-go before leaving the facility.

