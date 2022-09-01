Skip to main content

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

“I love these type of games. Since I was a recruit, this was a game that I looked forward to."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, center Luke Wypler and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg met with the media on Wednesday night to discuss Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Henderson’s thoughts on the new turf at Ohio State, Williams’ role in the offense, Smith-Njigba’s expectations following a record-breaking season, how Wypler’s preseason differed from last year and the rooting interest of Eichenberg’s brother, former Fighting Irish offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon. Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Buckeyes.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

San Francisco 49ers Waive Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

First Look At Safelite Field Logos On Ohio Stadium Turf

51 Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters For 2022 Season

Ohio State SAF Sonny Styles Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles "Locked In" Ahead Of Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Trey Sermon
Football

San Francisco 49ers Waive Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

By Andrew Lind
Safelite Field
Football

First Look At Safelite Field Logos On Ohio Stadium Turf

By Andrew Lind
Garrett Wilson
Football

51 Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters For 2022 Season

By Andrew Lind
Buckeye Breakdown Whats At Stake vs ND
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Major Program Implications In Saturday's Primetime Showdown

By Brendan Gulick
Sonny Styles
Football

Ohio State SAF Sonny Styles Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind
Cade Stover
Football

Cade Stover Idolized Former Ohio State LB, Notre Dame Assistant James Laurinaitis

By Andrew Lind
Buckeye Breakdown_Tradition Is Everything
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Tradition Means Everything

By Brendan Gulick
Jim Knowles
Football

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles "Locked In" Ahead Of Notre Dame

By Andrew Lind