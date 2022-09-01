Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, center Luke Wypler and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg met with the media on Wednesday night to discuss Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Henderson’s thoughts on the new turf at Ohio State, Williams’ role in the offense, Smith-Njigba’s expectations following a record-breaking season, how Wypler’s preseason differed from last year and the rooting interest of Eichenberg’s brother, former Fighting Irish offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon. Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Buckeyes.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

San Francisco 49ers Waive Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

First Look At Safelite Field Logos On Ohio Stadium Turf

51 Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters For 2022 Season

Ohio State SAF Sonny Styles Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles "Locked In" Ahead Of Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!