The San Francisco 49ers announced they have waived former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in order to make room on the 53-man roster for former Cleveland Browns offensive guard Blake Hance, who they claimed on Wednesday afternoon.

The 49ers traded two fourth-round picks to trade up and select Sermon with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of last year’s NFL Draft. He carried the ball just 41 times for 167 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards and one touchdown in nine games (two starts) during his rookie season.

Those struggles carried over into the preseason, as Sermon rushed for just 39 yards on 19 carries in three games this preseason. It’s unlikely he would have found much playing time this fall behind fellow second-year pro Elijah Mitchell and veteran Jeff Wilson.

Sermon spent the first three years of his college career at Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State, where he notably set a school single-game record with 331 yards and two scores in a 22-10 win over Northwestern in the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game.

Sermon’s departure leaves defensive end Nick Bosa as the only former Ohio State player on the 49ers’ roster. It also drops the number of Buckeyes on active NFL rosters to 50.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

First Look At Safelite Field Logos On Ohio Stadium Turf

51 Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters For 2022 Season

Ohio State SAF Sonny Styles Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles "Locked In" Ahead Of Notre Dame

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Saturday's Game Against Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!