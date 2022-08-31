51 Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters For 2022 Season

NFL teams were required to trim their active roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, and several former Ohio State players were among the casualties.

That includes Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Binjimen Victor, Carolina Panthers wide receiver C.J. Saunders, Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman, Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jason Cornell, Houston Texas cornerback Kendall Sheffield, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Rashod Berry, Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis, New York Giants defensive end Jalyn Holmes, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Austin Mack and Washington Commanders tight end Jake Hausmann.

Other teams had until noon on Wednesday to place a claim on those players, who are now able to be signed to any practice squad or active roster. Some will even return to the practice squad of the team that just cut them in the days ahead.

Two others former Buckeyes were placed on various league lists, including Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyreke Smith (season-ending injured reserve) and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (physically unable to perform).

Smith was dealing with injuries to both of his hips during the preseason, while Young is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. He’ll be eligible to return after four games, though.

That said, there are still 51 former Ohio State players of 24 of the 32 NFL rosters, including a league-high six with the New Orleans Saints. The Cincinnati Bengals have four on their active roster, while the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders have three apiece.

Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters

Atlanta Falcons (1)

• LS Liam McCullough

Baltimore Ravens (2)

• RB J.K. Dobbins

• LB Malik Harrison

Carolina Panthers (2)

• OG Pat Elflein

• OG Michael Jordan

Chicago Bears (1)

• QB Justin Fields

Cincinnati Bengals (4)

• CB Eli Apple

• SAF Vonn Bell

• DE Sam Hubbard

• OT Isaiah Prince

Cleveland Browns (2)

• DT Tommy Togiai

• CB Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys (3)

• WR Noah Brown

• RB Ezekiel Elliott

• SAF Malik Hooker

Denver Broncos (3)

• LB Baron Browning

• LB Jonathon Cooper

• DE Dre’Mont Jones

Detroit Lions (3)

• OT Taylor Decker

• OG Jonah Jackson

• CB Jeff Okudah

Green Bay Packers (1)

• C Josh Myers

Houston Texans (1)

• P Cameron Johnston

Indianapolis Colts (2)

• WR Parris Campbell

• DE Tyquan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars (2)

• TE Luke Farrell

• DT DaVon Hamilton

Los Angeles Chargers (2)

• LB Joey Bosa

• C Corey Linsley

Los Angeles Rams (1)

• SAF Jordan Fuller

Las Vegas Raiders (2)

• DT Johnathan Hankins

• OT Thayer Munford

Miami Dolphins (1)

• LB Jerome Baker

New England Patriots (2)

• LB Raekwon McMillan

• CB Shaun Wade

New Orleans Saints (6)

• CB Marshon Lattimore

• WR Chris Olave

• CB Bradley Roby

• WR Michael Thomas

• TE Nick Vannett

• LB Pete Werner

New York Jets (2)

• TE Jeremy Ruckert

• WR Garrett Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers (1)

• DT Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers (2)

• DE Nick Bosa

• RB Trey Sermon

Tennessee Titans (2)

• OG Jamarco Jones

• OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Washington Commanders (3)

• WR Terry McLaurin

• OG Andrew Norwell

• WR Curtis Samuel

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State SAF Sonny Styles Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles "Locked In" Ahead Of Notre Dame

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Saturday's Game Against Notre Dame

Looking Back At Ohio State's History Against Notre Dame

Ohio State Pays Homage To Past With 2022 Programs, Ticket Stubs

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!