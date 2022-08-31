51 Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters For 2022 Season
NFL teams were required to trim their active roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, and several former Ohio State players were among the casualties.
That includes Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Binjimen Victor, Carolina Panthers wide receiver C.J. Saunders, Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman, Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jason Cornell, Houston Texas cornerback Kendall Sheffield, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Rashod Berry, Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis, New York Giants defensive end Jalyn Holmes, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Austin Mack and Washington Commanders tight end Jake Hausmann.
Other teams had until noon on Wednesday to place a claim on those players, who are now able to be signed to any practice squad or active roster. Some will even return to the practice squad of the team that just cut them in the days ahead.
Two others former Buckeyes were placed on various league lists, including Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyreke Smith (season-ending injured reserve) and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (physically unable to perform).
Smith was dealing with injuries to both of his hips during the preseason, while Young is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. He’ll be eligible to return after four games, though.
That said, there are still 51 former Ohio State players of 24 of the 32 NFL rosters, including a league-high six with the New Orleans Saints. The Cincinnati Bengals have four on their active roster, while the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders have three apiece.
Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters
Atlanta Falcons (1)
• LS Liam McCullough
Baltimore Ravens (2)
• RB J.K. Dobbins
• LB Malik Harrison
Carolina Panthers (2)
• OG Pat Elflein
• OG Michael Jordan
Chicago Bears (1)
• QB Justin Fields
Cincinnati Bengals (4)
• CB Eli Apple
• SAF Vonn Bell
• DE Sam Hubbard
• OT Isaiah Prince
Cleveland Browns (2)
• DT Tommy Togiai
• CB Denzel Ward
Dallas Cowboys (3)
• WR Noah Brown
• RB Ezekiel Elliott
• SAF Malik Hooker
Denver Broncos (3)
• LB Baron Browning
• LB Jonathon Cooper
• DE Dre’Mont Jones
Detroit Lions (3)
• OT Taylor Decker
• OG Jonah Jackson
• CB Jeff Okudah
Green Bay Packers (1)
• C Josh Myers
Houston Texans (1)
• P Cameron Johnston
Indianapolis Colts (2)
• WR Parris Campbell
• DE Tyquan Lewis
Jacksonville Jaguars (2)
• TE Luke Farrell
• DT DaVon Hamilton
Los Angeles Chargers (2)
• LB Joey Bosa
• C Corey Linsley
Los Angeles Rams (1)
• SAF Jordan Fuller
Las Vegas Raiders (2)
• DT Johnathan Hankins
• OT Thayer Munford
Miami Dolphins (1)
• LB Jerome Baker
New England Patriots (2)
• LB Raekwon McMillan
• CB Shaun Wade
New Orleans Saints (6)
• CB Marshon Lattimore
• WR Chris Olave
• CB Bradley Roby
• WR Michael Thomas
• TE Nick Vannett
• LB Pete Werner
New York Jets (2)
• TE Jeremy Ruckert
• WR Garrett Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers (1)
• DT Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers (2)
• DE Nick Bosa
• RB Trey Sermon
Tennessee Titans (2)
• OG Jamarco Jones
• OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Washington Commanders (3)
• WR Terry McLaurin
• OG Andrew Norwell
• WR Curtis Samuel
