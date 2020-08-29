SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

BuckeyesNow to Host Virtual Ohio State Football Season Simulation

Brendan Gulick

The reality is setting in. Despite all of the protests, the petitions on the internet and the lawsuits that have been threatened (and in one case, actually filed by eight Nebraska football players), there won't be Buckeye football this fall ... at least not when six other FBS conferences are going to kick off.

After taking a little time to run through the full gamut of emotions associated with that, BuckeyesNow came up with a fun solution.

Beginning one week from today on Saturday, September 5, we are going to create some fun content for you! We are going to simulate the condensed season for you week-by-week on EA Sports NCAA Football 14, the most recent version of the popular college football video game!

We have updated the rosters to reflect the 2020 teams in college football, so Buckeye fans can at least get a mini-fix for "what could have been" this year.

Since the earliest rumored start date for a real football season to kick off is Thanksgiving week (which would be Saturday, November 28), we will simulate the 10-game schedule that the Big Ten scrapped only six days after announcing it. Should the Buckeyes make it through in the simulation, we'll have a Big Ten title game and a couple weeks for College Football Playoff games.

But it doesn't just start and stop with simulating a game. We're going all out.

We will publish game previews and have some fun betting-themed content in the days leading up to the games. Each game will be played on consecutive Saturdays over the course of ten weeks, starting on Saturday, September 5 against Illinois (instead of their scheduled Thursday night contest). Each game we play will "kick off" at 12 p.m. eastern time.

We'll post a written recap from the simulated game and include a highlight package with voiced over content to tell you what happened and how the virtual season is progressing. We'll make it as real as possible for you, and hopefully that means it will be fun to follow!

We know it isn't the real thing and it's impossible to fill the void of real Ohio State football in your life, but we are going to try and make the best of a terrible situation. E-sports have taken off in our country, so why not have a little fun with an Ohio State season?

The season opens up one week from today against Illinois at 12 p.m. eastern time. We hope you'll join us along the way!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Football Commits Begin 2020 Fall Season

Future Buckeyes launch their high school seasons across Ohio Friday night. Check out some notables and how they performed.

Jake Hromada

by

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: NBA Returns, 2022 Wide Receiver Luther Burden, Big Ten vs. SEC Recruiting

NBA is back on the hardwood, Buckeyes are in the running for elite receiver and the Big Ten/SEC both feature seven teams atop recruiting rankings.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

PHOTOS: Ohio State Parents, Fans Hold Protest in Columbus

See some of the best images from Saturday morning's rally, spearheaded by Ohio State parents, outside of the Horseshoe.

Eddie Marotta

Report: Big Ten Considering Starting Season in Late November

Could the Buckeyes be on the field in late November for an eight-game season? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

AlmightyBuck

Former Buckeye Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Traded to Raiders

Fourth-year player, entering the final year of his rookie deal, now headed across the country from Miami to Las Vegas.

Eddie Marotta

Instant Reactions and Parent Comments from Big Ten Protest at Ohio Stadium

Roughly 25-30 parents take center stage, many of them addressing the crowd through a variety of angles.

Adam Prescott

Reflection and Redirection: Shaun Wade's Hit on Trevor Lawrence

Cornerback was ejected from CFP semifinal after targeting call, likely his final play as a Buckeye.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

NCAA Discusses Target Start Dates for 2020-21 Basketball Season

Dates in late November and early December being discussed if season is delayed.

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

SI All-American: Jordan Hancock Named a 'Best Defensive Fit' in 2021 Class

Cornerback from Georgia, who plans to enroll early at Ohio State, graces the newest SIAA superlative list.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Recruiting: Offensive Guard Jager Burton Sets Commitment Date for Sunday

Buckeyes among top-five finalists for class of 2021 prospect, arguably the top player in the state of Kentucky.

Adam Prescott

by

Adam Prescott