Trick or Treat? Luke Fahey Could Make His First Start as Ohio State Chases History at USC

Halloween is supposed to be about costumes, candy and a few well-timed scares. For Ohio State, October 31 could bring all three — at least in the football sense.

The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Los Angeles to face USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The game already carries plenty of intrigue, but the potential debut of freshman quarterback Luke Fahey adds another layer to an unusually fitting Halloween matchup.

With starting quarterback Julian Sayin sidelined by an injury suffered against Indiana, Fahey has emerged as the leading candidate to take the reins. Head coach Ryan Day has also given fellow quarterback Tavien St. Clair an opportunity to compete during the bye week, so Fahey's starting status is not yet a certainty. Still, the stage is set for a potentially memorable first start — against a team not far from Fahey's notable high school football exploits.

Fahey is a Southern California native, making this more than just another road game for the young quarterback. If he gets the nod, he'll have the opportunity to make his first career start in familiar territory, albeit under the brightest lights of his young football career.

This is exactly the kind of kid you want leading your team - a true leader.



At the high school level, most kids wait for the coaches to come in after a game and give that speech.



Real leaders take the wheel.



I’m getting JT Barrett-type leadership from this kid. pic.twitter.com/lCNiPS0Tnp — AzBuckGuy (@AzBuckGuy) October 22, 2026

That's the treat. The trick could be waiting on the other sideline.

A Coliseum Curse Measured In Generations

Ohio State's history at USC offers a Halloween storyline of its own.

The Buckeyes have not won a regular-season game at USC since October 5th, 1946. Yes, Ohio State has played and defeated USC in regular season games in Ohio Stadium, epic Rose Bowl games, and most recently in The 2017 Cotton Bowl (Ohio State 24, USC 7) - but the subsequent trips to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum have been far less kind to Ohio State. USC won 17–0 in 1959, 32–3 in 1963, 42–3 in 1989 and 35–3 in 2008. Nearly two decades later, the Buckeyes return to Los Angeles looking to write a different ending.

A Freshman, A Familiar Home And A Formidable Test

Luke Fahey's potential start would be a compelling subplot even without the historical baggage. A young quarterback making his first start is one thing; doing it on the road against a talented opponent, with the college football season entering its most consequential stretch, is another.

The timing makes it even more intriguing. Ohio State enters the matchup after a bye week, giving the coaching staff time to prepare Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair for the possibility of leading the offense. Ryan Day has made clear that the decision will come down to who gives the Buckeyes the best chance to win.

For Fahey, the opportunity could be both a treat and a trick: a chance to start in his home region, but with the pressure of facing an angry USC team coming off a brutal road loss at Wisconsin (Wisconsin 24, USC 7) in one of college football's historic venues. For Ohio State, the challenge is larger than simply navigating a quarterback change. The Buckeyes are also trying to overcome a road history that has not included a regular-season victory at USC in 80 years.

Trick Or Treat For The Buckeyes?

The Halloween theme practically writes itself. Fahey could deliver an unexpected treat for Ohio State fans by stepping into the starting role and helping the Buckeyes secure a significant road victory. Or the trip to Los Angeles could produce another frightening chapter in a long-running series of difficult afternoons and evenings at the Coliseum.

Of course, history does not determine what happens on the field. The teams are meeting in a different era, in a different conference landscape, with a new generation of players. A case in point is Ohio State's most recent victory, the aforementioned 2017 Cotton Bowl, was nearly a decade ago.

Still, Halloween provides a fitting backdrop for a game full of uncertainty. Ohio State may be introducing a new starting quarterback, Fahey may be returning to his home region for the biggest opportunity of his career, and the Buckeyes have a piece of history waiting to be rewritten.

On October 31, Ohio State will find out whether its trip to the Coliseum brings a treat — or another trick from a venue that has haunted the program for generations.