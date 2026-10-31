Ohio State Reportedly Settles on Starting QB Ahead of USC Showdown

Ohio State is getting ready to come off its bye week and play USC on Saturday night, but one big question remains for the Buckeyes: who will start at quarterback?

The question now seems answered.

According to CBS Sports Matt Zenitz, Ohio State is expected to start true freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback against USC.

Ohio State is expected to start true freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback tomorrow against USC, sources tell @CBSSports.



Was the clear favorite in the competition with sophomore Tavien St. Clair to be Ohio State’s new starter with Julian Sayin now injured but head coach Ryan Day… pic.twitter.com/n1irFnE9Wc — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 31, 2026

Fahey and redshirt freshman quarterback Tavien St. Clair have battled for the No. 1 quarterback spot over the last two weeks after starting quarterback Julian Sayin suffered an elbow injury in Ohio State's Week 7 win over Indiana.

It seems unlikely Sayin will return this season, and Fahey could be the starter for the rest of the season and in the playoffs if everything goes right.

Head coach Ryan Day mentioned on Wednesday that both Fahey and St. Clair had a good week of practice and are ready to play.

“Both guys had a good week of practice, and I think both will be ready to play, and I think guys on the team have confidence that if both were put into the game, they could do their job,” Day said via Eleven Warriors Chase Brown. “We’ll keep preparing, and we'll see how Saturday goes,"

Who is Luke Fahey?

Fahey is listed at 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, but his height and weight shouldn't concern anyone. Many small college football quarterbacks have succeeded over the years, but the more concerning aspect is that he is a true freshman and wasn’t even a five-star recruit coming out of high school.

Usually, quarterbacks playing at Ohio State are either young five-star recruits or upperclassmen who have developed over the years, but Fahey is only a three-star freshman.

247Sports ranked Fahey as the No. 38 quarterback in the 2026 high school recruiting class. He faced strong competition in high school, playing in one of California's top divisions, so he has that experience.

Just because Ohio State is going to start Fahey doesn't mean Day won't play St. Clair at all. St. Clair is listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, and he's incredibly athletic with a powerful arm. Ohio State could use St. Clair in special packages around the red zone or bring him in if Fahey isn’t playing his best.

Ohio State might be week to week with its quarterback decision. Just because Fahey is starting against USC doesn’t mean St. Clair won’t have a chance to win the starting job at some point during the season.