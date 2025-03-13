Can This Future Buckeye Star Fill The Shoes Of Legend Cody Simon?
Cody Simon was the heart and soul of the Ohio State Buckeye defense in 2024. He was a four-year player who bled Scarlett and Gray and did anything that he could to make sure the Buckeyes came out victorious on Saturdays.
The most critical replacement for Ohio State’s defense next year will be filling his shoes. It will be nearly impossible to totally replace Simon from a leadership standpoint, but they have the right guy to replace his production with Arvelle Reese.
Reese is an Ohio kid who played for Tedd Ginn Sr. at Glenville High School in Cleveland. He was so impressive that he appeared in eight games as a true freshman in 2023, before playing in 13 of Ohio State’s 18 games in 2024. In his 13 games, he had 43 total tackles, 18 solo stops and two quarterback hurries.
Next year he will take the field next to Sonny Styles, who will have to take a step up and play an even bigger role a leadership perspective for this team. Styles has a quiet confidence to him, but that is going to have to evolve in 2025. Matt Patricia and this Buckeye coaching staff will rely on Styles to be the vocal leader of the team, someone who has to have a refuse-to-lose mentality.
On paper Arvelle Reese and Sonny Styles look the part and will be an intimidating pair to face for opposing offenses. Styles stands at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and runs like a running back, while Reese stands at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds and can move like a wide receiver. These two are physically gifted and athletically special.
It will be up to them to uphold the standard of being an Ohio State linebacker and propel this defense on Saturdays in the fall.