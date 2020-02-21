BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Cardale Jones Faces First Road Test in XFL Week 3

Bruce Hooley

You can debate whether Washington D.C. is a Republican or Democrat city, liberal or conservative, capitalism or socialism, but there's no doubt that when it comes to quarterbacks, it's an Ohio State town.

Dwyane Haskins enters the second year of his NFL career the unquestioned starter for the Washington Redskins and Cardale Jones has been the most noteworthy player so far not just as the QB of the DC Defenders, but through two weeks of the XFL.

Jones gives the fledgling spring league exactly what it needs, a compelling story line, a known name, a True Hollywood Story, someone who's easy to root for.

Most of the rest of the players in the XFL are anonymous.

Jones' 15 minutes of fame is entering its sixth year.

Of course he led Ohio State to the 2014 season's national championship in the first College Football Playoff, started eight games the following season after surprisingly returning to school, then couldn't stick with either the Buffalo Bills or San Diego Chargers in the NFL.

But Jones is getting his chance in DC and he's making the most of it, guiding his team to a 2-0 start entering a 6 p.m. Sunday game (FS1) at Los Angeles in an eight-team league that will finish its season in late April.

After that, Jones and other XFL players will be free to sign with NFL teams and try to make a roster in August.

"My goal is to win a champiosnhip here in the XFL with the DC Defenders," Jones said. "Whatever happens after that, happens."

It's hard to believe he won't get a look from the NFL, given that Jones is the top-rated quarterback in the XFL so far, according to the analytics site, Pro Football Focus.

He threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the leagues first-ever game and followed that last week with 276 passing yards and two more scores.

"I don't really see a huge difference other than some of the rule changes," said Jones, who has completed 62% of his passes. "...When it comes to the athletes, at the end of the day, all these guys are pros. We get paid to play professional football. I don't see a huge jump off or fall off in comparing the skill."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spielman & Hooley: OSU Hoops Falls Flat for Lack of an Alpha

Defensive backfield, running back two question marks entering spring practice

Bruce Hooley

Iowa Blitzes Ohio State Early, Cruises to Easy Victory

Hawkeyes grab 15-point lead early in first four minutes to secure win

Bruce Hooley

Meet the Freshmen: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Five-star recruit already enrolled, will get a look as possible starter up front

Bruce Hooley

Justin Ahrens Would Like Another Bottle of Iowa Lightning

Unexpected scoring explosion from last season would be welcome again

Bruce Hooley

Don't Look for D.J. Carton at Iowa or any Time Soon

Ohio State's chances of getting freshman back appear slipping away

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Cardale Jones is Face of XFL

Former Buckeye caught lightning with a story that still captivates

Bruce Hooley

Carton's Status a Mystery as Ohio State Heads for Iowa

Buckeyes remain without impact freshman guard entering tough week

Bruce Hooley

Immediate Eligibility for Transfers Will Radically Alter Sports

Sitting out a season will become a thing of the past if NCAA rule goes through

Bruce Hooley

Meet the Freshmen: Ohio State WR Julian Fleming

Pennsylvania player-of-the-year and SI All-American boasts 5-star rating

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Back in Top 25 Ahead of Two Challenging Games

Buckeyes play No. 20 Iowa and No. 7 Maryland as stretch run begins

Bruce Hooley