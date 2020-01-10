BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Chase Young, Jeff Okudah Likely to go 2-3 in NFL Draft

BruceHooley

The 14 wins on Ohio State's record this past season get credited to head coach Ryan Day, but when the Buckeyes add to their NFL Draft success in April, it will be time for Urban Meyer to take another bow.

Myriad mock drafts have OSU's Chase Young going No. 2 overall to the Washington Redskins and Jeffrey Okudah coming off the board next at No. 3 when the Detroit Lions are on the clock.

Assuming the widely-held belief that the Cincinnati Bengals will draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who signed with Ohio State after winning Ohio Mr. Football honors in high school in 2014 and graduated from OSU in three years before transferring, and Meyer's former players would have gone 1-2-3 in the Draft.

As it is, Young and Okudah would be the 15th and 16th No. 1 picks that Meyer could plausibly list on his resume to prove his NFL chops...as if Meyer needs a resume, or anything on a resume, to prove anything to anybody.

While Meyer's coaching specialty is offense, his litany of NFL players from OSU tilts decidedly toward defense.

The Buckeyes have had 10 defensive players taken in Round One of the Draft since Meyer came to Columbus in 2012, compared to five offensive players.

That ratio is imbalanced because of OSU's Draft class in 2014 ande 2017 featuring five defensive picks in the first round and no offensive players.

Here's the breakdown by year:

2014

  • Ryan Shazier (linebacker), 15th, Pittsburgh
  • Bradley Roby (cornerback), 31st, Denver

2016

  • Joey Bosa (defensive end), 3rd, San Diego
  • Ezekiel Elliott (running back), 4th, Dallas
  • Eli Apple (cornerback) 9th, New York Giants
  • Taylor Decker (offensive tackle), 16th, Detroit
  • Darron Lee, (linebacker), 20th, New York Jets

2017

  • Marshawn Lattimore (cornerback), 11th, New Orleans
  • Malik Hooker (safety), 15th, Indianapolis
  • Gareon Conley (cornerback), 24th, Oakland

2018

  • Denzel Ward (cornerback), 4th, Cleveland
  • Billy Price (center/guard), 21st, Cincinnati

2019

  • Nick Bosa (defensive end), 2nd, San Francisco
  • Dwayne Haskins (quarterback), 15th, Washington

Young and Okudah figure to add to the legacy of success Meyer's players have established at cornerback and defensive end in the NFL.

The Bosa brothers, Joey and Nick, have long, distinguished pro careers in front of them.

Joey Bosa made the Pro Bowl this season after playing in all 16 games, finishing with 67 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and 20 tackles for a loss.

Nick Bosa is a strong contender for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He, too, made the Pro Bowl thanks to registering nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss to go with an interception, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Young and Okudah both have signed representation agreements with LeBron James-affiliated Klutch Sports Group out of Cleveland, which is run by James boyhood friend and agent, Rich Paul.

Young, an unanimous All-American, won the Nagurski and Bednarik awards as the nation’s top defensive player and was also named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. His 16.5 sacks set an OSU single-season record, despite missing two games with a suspension for a violation of NCAA Rules.

Okudah was a Thorpe Award finalist and unanimous All-American. He finished the season with 34 total tackles, including 28 solo, had three interceptions and nine passes defensed.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeyes Gain 2021 Commitment from Texas Tackle

BruceHooley

Ohio State getting solid start to its 2021 recruiting class with commitment from Texas offensive tackle, Ohio safety.

Ohio State Has Rooting Interest in Oregon's Transfer Situation

BruceHooley

Ohio State is keeping its eye on what Oregon does at quarterback with Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman in the mix.

Ohio State's Guards Struggling During Three-Game Slide

BruceHooley

Ohio State's backcourt is struggling in all phases over the last three games, all of which the Buckeyes have lost.

Stagnant Offense Brings Ohio State's Third Straight Loss

BruceHooley

Ohio State struggles to score and suffers third straight loss in 67-55 defeat at Maryland.

Battle of Bigs Could Decide Ohio State at Maryland

BruceHooley

Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson vs. Maryland's Jalen Smith is high-caliber battle between Big Ten's elite big men

Ohio State Hopes to Stop Two-Game Losing Streak With Win at Maryland

BruceHooley

Buckeyes have lost two straight to fall from No. 2 to No. 11 in national poll.

Chase Young Follows Dobbins, Okudah from Ohio State to NFL

BruceHooley

Chase Young is the third of three Ohio State All-Americans to declare early for the NFL Draft and bypass his senior year with the Buckeyes.

Overturned Touchdown Will Haunt Ohio State Forever

BruceHooley

Replay decision to take away Ohio State touchdown plays key role in Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

Tough Week Comes at Bad Time for Struggling Ohio State

BruceHooley

Ohio State has lost two straight games entering a tough week of road games at Maryland and Indiana.

Wisconsin hands No. 5 Ohio State Second Straight Loss

BruceHooley

Ohio State struggled down the stretch and lost both the lead and the game to Wisconsin, 61-57, on Friday night in Columbus.