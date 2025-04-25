Chiefs Receive Massive Praise for Picking Ohio State Star in NFL Draft
CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco gave the Kansas City Chiefs an "A+" for their first-round selection of Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Prisco believes Simmons could be the best tackle in this year's draft class.
"I love what the Kansas City Chiefs did with the final pick of the first round," Prisco said enthusiastically. He highlighted Simmons's raw talent, stating, "He is the best offensive tackle in this class, when healthy, and that's the key."
The caveat, as Prisco noted, is Simmons's health. The Ohio State product is recovering from a significant injury—a patella tendon suffered last season against Oregon. However, Prisco views the Chiefs' situation as ideal for Simmons's recovery and development.
Prisco explained that the Chiefs won't need to rush their new left tackle, as newcomer Jalen Moore can handle the position while the prospect continues to recover. He stated, "He can be patient and they can get him ready for the following season if need be."
This luxury allows the Chiefs to potentially redshirt Simmons for his rookie year, ensuring he is fully recovered before facing NFL competition. Prisco concluded his segment on CBS by reiterating his high regard for both the Ohio State Buckeyes standout and the draft selection by Kansas City.
"I love Josh Simmons. What a great athlete. What a great pick. Kansas City Chiefs nailed it. A plus."
Prior to the selection, the Chiefs traded their 31st overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the final pick of the first round and an additional fifth-round pick, No. 164 in the draft.
With the selection of Josh Simmons, the Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs have taken a calculated risk. As noted by Prisco, this risk could secure them an elite player at a key position without the immediate pressure to perform.