Buckeyes Now

Chiefs Receive Massive Praise for Picking Ohio State Star in NFL Draft

Pete Prisco claims Josh Simmons "is the best offensive tackle in this class," gives Chiefs A+ draft grade.

Chris Wilson

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) play during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.
Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) play during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco gave the Kansas City Chiefs an "A+" for their first-round selection of Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Prisco believes Simmons could be the best tackle in this year's draft class.

"I love what the Kansas City Chiefs did with the final pick of the first round," Prisco said enthusiastically. He highlighted Simmons's raw talent, stating, "He is the best offensive tackle in this class, when healthy, and that's the key."

The caveat, as Prisco noted, is Simmons's health. The Ohio State product is recovering from a significant injury—a patella tendon suffered last season against Oregon. However, Prisco views the Chiefs' situation as ideal for Simmons's recovery and development.

Prisco explained that the Chiefs won't need to rush their new left tackle, as newcomer Jalen Moore can handle the position while the prospect continues to recover. He stated, "He can be patient and they can get him ready for the following season if need be."

This luxury allows the Chiefs to potentially redshirt Simmons for his rookie year, ensuring he is fully recovered before facing NFL competition. Prisco concluded his segment on CBS by reiterating his high regard for both the Ohio State Buckeyes standout and the draft selection by Kansas City.

"I love Josh Simmons. What a great athlete. What a great pick. Kansas City Chiefs nailed it. A plus."

Prior to the selection, the Chiefs traded their 31st overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the final pick of the first round and an additional fifth-round pick, No. 164 in the draft.

With the selection of Josh Simmons, the Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs have taken a calculated risk. As noted by Prisco, this risk could secure them an elite player at a key position without the immediate pressure to perform.

Published |Modified
Chris Wilson
CHRIS WILSON

Chris Wilson covers the NFL, MLB, NBA and college sports, originally starting his career focusing on the San Francisco 49ers. With awards including FanSided's 2019 NFL Contributor of the Year, Chris specializes in sports news and analysis, game theory, data analytics, and film breakdowns. His work has appeared at Locked On Podcast Network, FanSided, ClutchPoints, Niner Noise and many others, and continues to be featured on 49ers Webzone, InsideThe49, and numerous media outlets. You can find Chris across social media @cgawilson.

Home/Football