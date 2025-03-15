Ohio State LB Is at the Center of Change on Buckeyes’ Defense
The Ohio State Buckeyes defense is going to look totally different in 2025 compared to what it was in 2024. They will have eight new starters, at least one at each level, and a brand new defensive coordinator who is back in the college ranks for the first time since 2004.
CJ Hicks, one of the Buckeyes’ linebackers, will be the focal point of all the change that the defense will experience.
Entering his fourth season in Columbus, Hicks has been a linebacker for his entire career. A position change is on the horizon for the 6-foot-3, 233-pounder.
As no surprise to anyone, Ohio State reloads every offseason with incredibly talented players. Hicks has spent his first three seasons trying to crack the lineup, but was overshadowed by Sonny Styles and Cody Simon.
With Simon heading to the NFL, a spot has opened up for Hicks to make his mark. That was until Arvelle Reese burst onto the scene and proved that he will be the better fit to replace Simon.
The positive for Hicks is that Ohio State is replacing its entire defensive line. While the Buckeyes have plenty of talent to replace those four positions, they need to find a spot for Hicks on the field.
Rushing the quarterback as a standup defensive end is going to be that spot.
A wrinkle that will play a massive factor in how much Hicks sees the field is how defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will approach his defensive scheme.
The NFL coaching style will be much different than what Buckeyes fans are used to, meaning they will use both even and odd fronts while mixing in different pass rushers at all times. Hicks will resemble pass rushers such as T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, who rush the quarterback but also drop into coverage.
This will not be an easy transition for Hicks, as he has to learn and master an entirely new skill-set. Blitzing a quarterback from the linebacker position is one thing, but playing defensive end against the opponent’s best pass blocker is another.
If anyone can do it, CJ Hicks would be the guy.