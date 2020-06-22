Ohio State Recruiting: C.J. Hicks Closes His Recruitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes haven't had too many tough weeks on the recruiting trail, but these past 10 days may have qualified. Losing players like JC Latham and Jaylin Davies was certainly disappointing. Thankfully, they got some good news on Sunday.

C.J. Hicks committed to the Buckeyes on May 1, 2020 and doubled down on his decision Sunday. Hicks is a four-star commit out of Archbishop Alter (Kettering) and chose Ohio State among a list of more than 20 scholarship offers.

Hicks got an offer from the Buckeyes and didn't take long to make his decision. He told Ohio State he would be Columbus-bound only two weeks after getting the offer. He told Lettermen Row back in May that he wanted to take the pressure off the decision once he knew in his heart where he wanted to play college football.

“I had a visit online with all the coaches last week,” Hicks told Lettermen Row . “It just feels like they can help me become the man that I need to be in life.”

Hicks is a terrific athlete and plays both sides of the ball. He primarily lines up as an outside linebacker, but he'll also play at safety. He takes carries at running back on offense and returns punts and kicks for the Knights.

