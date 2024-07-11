Denzel Burke, Emeka Egbuka And Jack Sawyer To Represent Ohio State At Big Ten Media Days
The college football season is getting closer and closer. For many, conference media days happen to feel like the start of a new season and the close to a long offseason.
For the Big Ten Conference, Thursday was the day to announce the attendees who will represent their respective teams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at the end of July.
This year's media days will be a multi-day event spanning from July 23-25. It will also have a different feel to it due to the additions of four more schools to the conference. This will be the first time with the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins in attendance.
As the former Pac-12 members make the long flight to Indiana from the west coast, it is a reminder of how much has changed in the current landscape of football. For the Big Ten, there have been some significant changes now that the conference is up to 18 teams. There will no longer be divisions for the first time since 2010 and there are just 12 protected rivalries that will continue to be played each year on a rotating home-and-home basis.
Most Big Ten fans of teams in the previous East Division will be thankful that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the 18-team standings will meet for the Amos Alonzo Stagg Trophy and a coveted first-round bye in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. This comes after years of the East being significantly more dominant than the West. The lack of balance in football was staggering and that will no longer be an issue.
After mentioning some of the changes that will likely be discussed with the representatives of each school, the Ohio State Buckeyes joining head coach Ryan Day at the podium in Indianapolis will be veterans Denzel Burke, Emeka Egbuka and Jack Sawyer. All three players could have gone to the NFL after last season, but decided to return for one more year with the Buckeyes. This group most certainly has aspirations of returning to Indianapolis as one of the top-two Big Ten teams and then advancing on to the 12-team playoff in hopes of a National Championship.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have an excellent chance of making that happen with a strong veteran group of players on offense and defense as well. It is safe to assume that we will hear more about that in a few weeks.
As for the rest of the conference, here are all of the representatives for each team.
Tuesday, July 23
ILLINOIS
WR Pat Bryant (Jacksonville, Fla.)
OLB Seth Coleman (Melbourne, Fla.)
OLB Gabe Jacas (Port St. Lucie, Fla.)
NORTHWESTERN
WR A.J. Henning (Frankfort, Ill.)
LB Xander Mueller (Wheaton, Ill.)
RB Cam Porter (Cincinnati, Ohio)
OHIO STATE
CB Denzel Burke (Phoenix, Ariz.)
WR Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wash.)
DE Jack Sawyer (Pickerington, Ohio)
PURDUE
QB Hudson Card (Austin, Texas)
C Gus Hartwig (Zionsville, Ind.)
LB Kydran Jenkins (Louisville, Ga.)
RUTGERS
RB Kyle Monangai (Roseland, N.J.)
LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland, N.J.)
LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville, N.J.)
WISCONSIN
LB Jake Chaney (Cape Coral, Fla.)
OT Jack Nelson (Stoughton, Wis.)
S Hunter Wohler (Muskego, Wis.)
Wednesday, July 24
IOWA
LB Jay Higgins (Indianapolis, Ind.)
TE Luke Lachey (Columbus, Ohio)
DB Quinn Schulte (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
MICHIGAN STATE
RB Nathan Carter (Rochester, N.Y.)
DB Dillon Tatum (Farmington Hills, Mich.)
TE Jack Velling (Seattle, Wash.)
NEBRASKA
S Isaac Gifford (Lincoln, Neb.)
DL Ty Robinson (Gilbert, Ariz.)
C Ben Scott (Honolulu, Hawaii)
PENN STATE
DE Dvon J-Thomas (Burtonsville, Md.)
S Jaylen Reed (Detroit, Mich.)
TE Tyler Warren (Mechanicsville, Va.)
UCLA
QB Ethan Garbers (Newport Beach, Calif.)
LB Oluwafemi Oladejo (Elk Grove, Calif.)
DL Jay Toia (Inglewood, Calif.)
USC
OL Jonah Monheim (Moorpark, Calif.)
QB Miller Moss (Los Angeles, Calif.)
S Kamari Ramsey (Palmdale, Calif.)
Thursday, July 25
INDIANA
RB Justice Ellison (Ashburn, Va.)
LB Aiden Fisher (Fredericksburg, Va.)
OL Mike Katic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
MARYLAND
WR Tai Felton (Ashburn, Va.)
LB Ruben Hyppolite II (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
DL Jordan Phillips, So. (Ocoee, Fla.)
MICHIGAN
TE/FB Max Bredeson (Hartland, Wis.)
RB Donovan Edwards (West Bloomfield, Mich.)
S Makari Paige (West Bloomfield, Mich.)
MINNESOTA
QB Max Brosmer (Roswell, Ga.)
LB Cody Lindenberg (Anoka, Minn.)
RB Darius Taylor (Detroit, Mich.)
OREGON
ILB Jeffrey Bassa (Salt Lake City, Utah)
TE Terrance Ferguson (Littleton, Colo.)
QB Dillion Gabriel (Mililani, Hawaii)
WASHINGTON
LB Carson Bruener (Woodinville, Wash.)
RB Jonah Coleman (Stockton, Calif.)
S Kamren Fabiculanan (Camarillo, Calif.)
Following the conclusion of Big Ten Media Days, Ohio State will step on the practice field for fall camp on August 1st. The 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th happens to be a kickoff week that includes admission for ticketed fans at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.