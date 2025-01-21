Does Ohio State’s National Title Team Have Best Resume in CFB History?
Undisputed National Champions.
The Ohio State Buckeyes capped off an incredible 2024-24 season on Monday with a massive win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship, 34-23. While head coach Ryan Day and his squad faced their fair share of woes throughout the regular season, the program's path to victory has a chance to be one of the greatest runs in college football history.
Over the course of the regular season, Ohio State managed to take down two-top ten teams in No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 10 Indiana Hoosier, which granted them a much-deserved spot in this year's College Football Playoffs. However, the two victories were only the beginning for what would become one of the most remarkable journeys in college football history.
After losing the final regular season game to the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes began their quest with a home playoff matchup against a tough Tennessee Volunteers squad. Despite the blistering-cold weather conditions, Ohio State managed to manhandle the SEC powerhouse, 42-17.
Following their round won win, the Buckeyes proceed to win two more game against the No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks and No. 5 seed Texas Longhorns. During the three-game stretch, Ohio State outscored opponents 111-to-52, which proved how dominant Day's team could be at their best. And when it mattered the most, the Buckeyes once again prevailed in a hard-fought battle against Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.
With the new CFP format of 12 teams, fans are now able to truly see who the best team in the nation is by the end of the season. Instead of having to play just two games in order to win it all, teams must win either three or four-straight games in order to be crowned victorious. This year showed college football fans that the most consistent, well rounded teams will come out on top, which could have been ultimately skewed in prior seasons.
You can debate whether or not this Buckeyes' team was the greatest team ever, but there many dominant teams that have been a part of college football history. However, when discussing whether or not the 2024-25 Ohio State Buckeyes had the best resume, it's clear that this year's team stands out amongst the rest. The Buckeyes ended the season with six wins against teams that finished in the top ten of the AP Polling, while outscoring opponents 203-to-103 in said contests.
While Ohio State has a strong case for the best resume in CFB history, this will be tested in the near future. A 12-team playoff format allows for at least three games against highly-rated opponents, on top of the unpredictable regular-season games.