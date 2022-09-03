Skip to main content

ESPN’s College GameDay Still Plans To Visit Ohio State Despite Big Ten's New TV Contract

The network will be without Big Ten games for the first time since 1982 when the conference's new deal with FOX, CBS and NBC kicks in next fall.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While the Big Ten's new television deal with FOX, CBS and NBC means that Ohio State games won't be shown on the network for the first time since 1982, College GameDay host Rece Davis said ESPN will continue to broadcast its pregame show from Columbus ahead of premier games in the future.

"If you think some television contract is going to keep us from coming to the banks of the Olentangy, HELL NO," Davis told the crowd gathered outside of St. John Arena ahead of tonight's top-five matchup with Notre Dame.

Today marks Ohio State’s nation-leading 54th all-time appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay, including the 21st time as the host. The Buckeyes are 37-16 when GameDay is on hand and 15-5 in such games played in Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State and Notre Dame have met just once before with GameDay on site, as the fourth-ranked Buckeyes beat the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish in South Bend, 29-16, on Sept. 28, 1996.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What To Watch For In Week 1 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game Preview: Ohio State Aims To Write History Against Notre Dame

Ohio State To Host More Than 60 Top Recruits For Notre Dame Game

Philadelphia Eagles Claim Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Ohio State's Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Notre Dame During Radio Show

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Gifts Game Day Suits To Teammates

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

48. Tommy Eichenberg
Football

What To Watch For: Ohio State Defense vs. Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
TreVeyon Henderson
Football

What To Watch For: Ohio State Offense vs. Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
Rece Davis
Football

Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Holly Rowe Preview Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
College Football Playoff
Football

Board Of Managers Approves 12-Team College Football Playoff

By Andrew Lind
Michael Mayer
Football

What To Watch For In Week 1 Of The 2022 College Football Season

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State Feels Urgent Desire To Prove National Supremacy

By Brendan Gulick
C.J. Stroud
Football

Game Preview: Ohio State Aims To Write History Against Notre Dame

By Andrew Lind
Preview and Prediction vs Notre Dame
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Preview and Prediction

By Brendan Gulick