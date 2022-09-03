ESPN’s College GameDay Still Plans To Visit Ohio State Despite Big Ten's New TV Contract

While the Big Ten's new television deal with FOX, CBS and NBC means that Ohio State games won't be shown on the network for the first time since 1982, College GameDay host Rece Davis said ESPN will continue to broadcast its pregame show from Columbus ahead of premier games in the future.

"If you think some television contract is going to keep us from coming to the banks of the Olentangy, HELL NO," Davis told the crowd gathered outside of St. John Arena ahead of tonight's top-five matchup with Notre Dame.

Today marks Ohio State’s nation-leading 54th all-time appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay, including the 21st time as the host. The Buckeyes are 37-16 when GameDay is on hand and 15-5 in such games played in Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State and Notre Dame have met just once before with GameDay on site, as the fourth-ranked Buckeyes beat the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish in South Bend, 29-16, on Sept. 28, 1996.

