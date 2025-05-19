ESPN's Latest Take on Ohio State Football's Jeremiah Smith Catches Attention
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the best programs in college football, and Jeremiah Smith is the main reason why they'll be able to keep that title in 2025.
Smith broke several records at Ohio State in his first season, and he has a chance to rewrite most of the famed program's record book in the coming seasons. Despite rumors that he might transfer, partially due to the unknown at quarterback, Smith is locked in with the Buckeyes.
He ended last season with 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, both of which led the Big Ten. He put on a show in the College Football Playoffs as well before virtually being double-teamed the entire games against Texas and Notre Dame. Smith's presence is going to be huge for the Buckeyes this season, especially with Max Klare and Carnell Tate on the roster as well. You can't guard them all, and that's going to be a problem for every opponent the Buckeyes face.
Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Smith is an early Heisman contender.
"Multiple NFL scouts and personnel told ESPN that Smith would've been a top-five pick in this most recent draft, had he been eligible. Instead, the 19-year-old phenom, who won't be eligible for the draft until 2027, will power a retooling Ohio State offense still boasting plenty of talent, albeit inexperienced, around him," Trotter wrote.
As for the other players that broke ESPN's top ten Heisman candidates to watch, Penn State's Drew Allar came in at No. 6. He was the only other Big Ten player on the list with the grouping led by Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. Arch Manning, the Buckeyes' first opponent in 2025, came in at No. 2.
While safety Caleb Downs may not have much of a chance at Heisman, he is among the best defensive players in the country and could lead the best unit on that side of the ball in the country. Keep an eye on him as well if there's potential for a defender to snag a spot at the table.
Nonetheless, Smith is the real deal, and he's absolutely going to have a chance at the Heisman this upcoming season.