Everything You Need to Know Before Ohio State vs. Indiana

Ohio State has a chance at revenge after last season’s Big Ten Championship loss to Indiana when the Buckeyes travel to Bloomington for Saturday’s top-five showdown.

From Ohio State's injury updates to Indiana's biggest threats and potential weaknesses, here's everything to know before kickoff.

Who's In and Who's Out for Ohio State

Wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Devin McCuin, who both missed the Maryland game, are expected to return against Indiana.

However, the Buckeyes will be without running back Ja’Kobi Jackson, who reportedly dealt with ankle issues following the Maryland game. Jackson has scored six touchdowns this season and is averaging six yards per carry.

With Ja’Kobi Jackson sidelined, Bo Jackson is expected to step back into the starting role against Indiana. Isaiah West, who was listed as questionable Wednesday but has since been cleared to play, will also be available, while Legend Bey could see additional carries.

The offensive line will also be shorthanded against Indiana's defensive front. Captain Austin Siereveld will miss his second consecutive game, although the Buckeyes will get Phillip Daniels back.

Where Indiana Has Shown Vulnerability

While Ohio State faces one of the nation's toughest schedules, undefeated Indiana has taken a less challenging path into Saturday's top-five matchup.

The Hoosiers have faced some close calls, defeating Northwestern 29-23 before narrowly escaping Nebraska with a 20-17 victory last week.

Indiana trailed Nebraska by 11 points in the fourth quarter, and the Cornhuskers exposed some potential weaknesses in the Hoosiers' offense.

Nebraska held Indiana to just 65 rushing yards on 22 attempts, a significant drop from its season average of 221.3 yards per game.

Third downs were another problem on both sides of the ball. Indiana converted just one of 10 third-down attempts while allowing Nebraska to convert 10 of 19.

Indiana's Biggest Threats on Both Sides of the Ball

Despite those recent struggles, Indiana enters Saturday with one of the nation's most productive offenses. Quarterback Josh Hoover has been one of the Hoosiers’ biggest offensive weapons this season.

The TCU transfer has thrown for 1,364 yards and 17 touchdowns without a single interception through six games. Hoover has also proved effective in crunch time—he led Indiana's fourth-quarter comeback against Nebraska, connecting with Nick Marsh for two long touchdowns to secure the 20-17 victory.

Indiana's defense has been just as impressive, particularly when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Led by defensive linemen Tobi Osunsanmi and Stephen Daley, Indiana has recorded 20 sacks through six games, the third-most in the country. Osunsanmi leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss and is tied for the conference lead in sacks through six games while Daley has at least one sack in three consecutive games.

To hand the Hoosiers their first loss of the season, the Buckeyes will have to protect Julian Sayin against one of the nation's most productive pass rushes without one of their starting offensive linemen.