3 Keys for Ohio State to Help Them Get A Season Defining Win Against Indiana

It's a top-five matchup for the Buckeyes this weekend when they travel to Bloomington to face off with the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers.

The last time these two sides met was the 2025 BIG Ten Championship game, where Indiana won their first outright title since 1945. The Hoosiers would then go on to remain undefeated and win their first National Championship in program history.

That win also marked the first win for the Hoosiers against the Buckeyes since a 41-7 blowout in 1988.

That leaves the question: what are some keys for the Buckeyes to flip the script from last seasons loss?

1. The Offensive Line

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive linemen offensive lineman Austin Siereveld (67), offensive lineman Gabe Vansickle (58) and offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) line up during the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest one has to be the play of the offensive line. It has been under heavy watch all season long, this game against the Hoosiers now becomes their biggest test.

Indiana loves to run a lot of stunts and twists up front with their defensive line, it's how their defense is so disruptive to opposing quarterbacks. The Buckeyes struggled with this in their last meeting as well.

Ryan Day said it all starts with Ohio State’s offensive line against Indiana, calling the Hoosiers’ defensive line “one of the biggest challenges we’ll face all year” 🔊 pic.twitter.com/B2iB4z6yeg — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 13, 2026

When Julian Sayin has time to throw the football, he is one of the most accurate quarterbacks on college football; the key is giving him the time to find his playmakers on the outside. Pass protection becomes vital for the Buckeyes' offensive line against the Hoosiers.

They also need to continue their strong performance in the run game they had last week against Maryland. Bo Jackson and Ja'Kobi Jackson having big games on the ground helps Sayin out in the passing game; both depend on the offensive line.

2. The Defensive Line

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) lines up against Kent State Golden Flashes offensive lineman Mofe Adewole (76) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive line this season has been very lackluster. Nine total sacks on the season for the Buckeyes, which is down from the past few seasons.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. leads the team with three; he will be key against the Hoosiers this Saturday. If he can be a big playmaker against a strong Indiana offensive line, then that will help support everyone that is behind him.

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover has not thrown an interception this season, mainly because he has not faced any pressure in the pocket. If the defensive line can put a lot of pressure on Hoover, it could lead to turnovers, which leads to more chances for Ohio State's explosive offense to make plays.

3. Ryan Day

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the NCAA football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In all honesty, it really boils down to the schemes that Ryan Day employs and what he learned from last year.

The players on the field do matter, but the energy that they come out with comes from the top down, that being Day. While both sides have a lot of returners from last year, it is a new season with new teams for the Buckeyes and Hoosiers.

The biggest thing that Day has been criticized for since he took over as the Buckeyes' head coach is that he has struggled in the big games. Yes, he has the National Championship; other than that, Day has not had the highest success rate against the top opponents.

Ryan Day said Ohio State will need to focus for all 60 minutes to beat Indiana 🔊



“We have to — from the jump — we have to be locked in with great concentration, everybody doing their job at a high level. And then sustain that throughout the entire game.” pic.twitter.com/Xeu49GybS0 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 13, 2026

Yes, Texas was a big test, Indiana feels like the defining game of the Buckeyes 2026 season.