This Will Be Ohio State’s Biggest Challenge in Its Top-Five Matchup Against Indiana

Indiana handed Ohio State its first loss of the season last year in the Big Ten Championship, when Julian Sayin was sacked five times in the 13-10 defeat.

Although both teams look much different this season, the matchup that could decide Saturday’s game remains familiar: Ohio State’s offensive line against Indiana’s defensive front.

Ohio State’s Offensive Line Will Be Tested Again

Ohio State was without two starting offensive linemen against Maryland, forcing the Buckeyes to reshuffle the unit on short notice.

Day said Phillip Daniels is expected back this week, while Austin Siereveld’s status remains less certain. If Daniels returns, Gabe VanSickle will move back to guard after filling in at right tackle against Maryland.

Against Indiana, simply surviving the reshuffling will not be enough. Sayin said preparing for the Hoosiers has required constant communication with the offensive line about how Ohio State will handle different fronts.

Indiana’s Defensive Front Is the Biggest Challenge

Indiana has allowed just 75 rushing yards per game and 2.3 yards per carry while recording 20 sacks through six games. Opponents are also converting only 31.8% of their third downs.

Day did not downplay the challenge.

“They do an excellent job up front on defense, and their defensive line is one of the biggest challenges we’ll have all season,” Day said.

Ohio State enters the matchup showing signs of improvement in the areas Indiana stresses most. The Buckeyes rushed for 207 yards on 48 carries against Maryland, including 107 yards from Bo Jackson and 76 from Ja’Kobi Jackson, after rushing for 160 yards the week before at Iowa.

Ohio State also went 3-for-3 on fourth down against Maryland and has converted 71.4% of its fourth-down attempts this season, another sign of progress in short-yardage situations.

But the improvement has not been complete. Ohio State converted just 5 of 13 third downs against Maryland, while Sayin has been sacked 11 times through six games, including four times against Iowa and twice against Maryland.

Still, Sayin believes he has grown since facing Indiana last season.

“I think it’s avoiding sacks and then also knowing when that clock is going off to be able to get the ball out of my hand and know that maybe, hey, we’re not going to get anything else. Let’s throw the ball away. So I think I’ve developed in that area a lot,” Sayin said.

In a top-five matchup that could reshape the Big Ten race, Ohio State’s ability to hold up against Indiana’s front will decide whether the Buckeyes leave Bloomington with a win.