Julian Sayin has three options after this season. He could enter the NFL draft, transfer or return to Ohio State. Most fans would expect him to start if he comes back. If he leaves, the best bet is that Ryan Day turns to the transfer portal for an experienced quarterback.

Sayin’s decision will get the most attention, but he’s only one piece of the depth chart. Redshirt senior Justyn Martin is set to move on, and Tavien St. Clair could look for a starting opportunity elsewhere. If Sayin and St. Clair both leave, Luke Fahey could be the only quarterback returning from the current depth chart.

Luke Fahey has earned a role

In many ways, Fahey has overachieved. Ohio State asked a true freshman to take over the offense under difficult circumstances, and there have been some painful stretches. The wins haven’t come as often as the Buckeyes needed, but Fahey has shown growth. He deserves credit for how he’s handled the job.

Has he shown enough to be handed the job as a true sophomore? Probably not. The prediction here is that Fahey opens 2027 as the backup and gets meaningful snaps throughout the season. Give him full series where he can make reads, throw the ball and finish drives.

That experience could prepare him to take over as a junior in 2028 and give the Buckeyes a potential starter for two seasons, with a fifth year possible if he has eligibility remaining.

Tavien St. Clair could move on

St. Clair impressed in the spring game, but when Ohio State needed someone to take over for Sayin, Day went with Fahey. Even if Sayin leaves, St. Clair could again find himself competing with Fahey and an established transfer.

Given how the depth chart has played out this season, I’d be surprised if St. Clair is still in the room in 2027.

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Who could Ohio State add if Sayin leaves?

Minnesota’s Drake Lindsey would be near the top of the list. If he enters the portal, he could be one of the most coveted quarterbacks available. He already has Big Ten starting experience, which matters if Day needs someone ready to take over in Week 1.

LSU’s Sam Leavitt brings experience of his own. He led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024, and another transfer would put him at his fourth school in five seasons after stops at Michigan State, Arizona State and LSU.

Vanderbilt pulled off one of the biggest surprises of last year’s recruiting cycle when Jared Curtis flipped from Georgia and became the highest-rated signee in program history. If the former five-star recruit is open to a move, he and Colorado’s Julian Lewis would be intriguing younger options. Either could compete with Fahey and potentially give Ohio State a starter for multiple seasons.

Then there’s Bryce Underwood. Would it make sense for Michigan’s starting quarterback to spend his third college season playing for the Wolverines’ biggest rival?

On the field, there’s a case for it. Underwood has started in the Big Ten since he was a true freshman, and his mobility would give Day another dimension on offense. Most fans would be shocked to see him on the Ohio State sideline, and it’s hard to picture that move when both sides would have other options.

Dylan Raiola and Marcel Reed are worth watching if they become available. A reunion with Lincoln Kienholz would be a surprise. He knows Ohio State’s offense, but he left for Louisville after being passed over for the starting job. Staying with the Cardinals, taking a shot at the NFL or pursuing a starting job at another major program all seem more plausible than a return to Columbus.

The projected 2027 quarterback room

The projection is Sayin or an experienced transfer at No. 1, Fahey at No. 2 and incoming freshman Brady Edmunds developing behind them. Edmunds, a four-star prospect from Huntington Beach, California, is Ohio State’s lone quarterback commit in the 2027 class.

If Sayin and St. Clair both leave, Day could bring in a second transfer for depth. Ohio State saw this season how quickly the backup can become the starter.