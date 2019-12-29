Fiesta Bowl Live Blog: Clemson vs. OSU

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson kick off the second College Football Playoff semifinal at 8:10 p.m. in State Farm Stadium.

The Buckeyes (13-0) and Tigers (13-0) carry the nation's two longest winning streaks into the Fiesta Bowl in a rematch of their 2016 Playoff semifinal, which Clemson won, 31-0.

The winner will face LSU (14-0), which used seven touchdown passes from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow in the first half of its Peach Bowl blowout of Oklahoma.

That moves LSU into the Jan. 13 CFP National Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, where the Tigers defeated Ohio State in the 20087 BCS title game, 38-24.

If Ohio State would defeat Clemson, the Buckeyes would be facing their former teammate in Burrow, who transferred to LSU after losing a spring practice battle for the starting quarterback job at OSU in April of 2018.

Clemson is playing in the College Football Playoff for the fifth straight season, which is the longest current streak in Division I.

"That experience you can't pay for," OSU co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison said. "That to me, the confidence and belief and all that...let's face it, they've earned it. Bottom line, they've earned it."

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence would be the first quarterback in the Playoff era to win back-to-back national championships and the first with consecutive titles since Alabama's A.J. McCarron in 2011 and 2012.

Lawrence was the first freshman to win since Jameis Winston of Florida State in 2013, and the first true freshman since Oklahoma's Jamiele Holloway in 1985.

Besides McCaron, the only other quarterbacks to win consecutive championships in the last 50 years are Nebraska's Tommie Frazier (1994, 95) and Jerry Taggie (1970, 71).

Lawrence has thrown three or more touchdowns in each of Clemson's last eight games after throwing five interceptions and only five touchdown passes in his first three games.

With some critics, Lawrence never shook the narrative he was having a disappointing season.

"I look back and see the things I’ve gotten better at this year," Lawrence said. "There were a lot of plays last year that were good plays. But this year, I’ve been a lot more effective.

"The way the story was written last year, no one really expected much of me as a freshman. I couldn’t really do anything wrong. This year, everything has been critiqued and nit-picked. It’s a different narrative, but I think I’ve been playing a lot better this year."

Lawrence enters the Fiesta Bowl having thrown 29 touchdown passes against only three interceptions in his last 10 games.

That's slightly ahead of Case Keenum's NCAA single-season record ratio, but it doesn't stand out because of Lawrence's start and because Ohio State's Justin Fields has obliterated it with his 40 touchdown passes and only one interception.

Fields leads an offense that ranks first nationally in scoring, first downs per game, third down offense and red zone defense, while finishing among the Top 5 in eight additional categories, including scoring defense (2nd), rushing (5th), total offense (5th) and total defense (2nd).

OSU's per-game total offense average (535.6), passing yards (5,100), passing yards per game (373.0), touchdown passes (51), completions (396) and total plays (1,131) all established Big Ten single-season records.