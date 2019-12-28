Kickoff: 8 p.m., Saturday. (ESPN).

Where: State Farm Stadium; Glendale, Az.

Where they rank: Ohio State is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and features the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense (48.7 ppg) and No. 2 scoring defense (12.5). Clemson is No. 3 in the CFP rankings and owns the country's No. 4 scoring offense (46.5) and No. 1 scoring defense (10.6). Both teams rank among the Top 5 nationally in 21 major NCAA statistical rankings. They are the only two teams to rank in the Top 10 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and total defense.

Ohio State: Buckeyes became the first team in Big Ten history to win a third consecutive outright conference championship. They have won 19 consecutive games. This is their ninth Fiesta Bowl appearance, the most of any bowl game other than the Rose Bowl. OSU is 5-3 in previous Fiesta Bowls.

OSU headliners: Quarterback Justin Fields is the first player in Big Ten history to throw for 40 or more touchdowns and rush for 10 or more scores in a single season. Fields threw only one interception all season and finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

Defensive end Chase Young led the nation with 16 sacks and won the Bednarik and Nagurski Awards as the country's best defensive player. He finished fourth in the Heisman balloting.

Wide receiver K.J. Hill has caught at least one pass in 47 consecutive games, one shy of matching the OSU record of 48 straight set by Gary Williams.

Running back J.K. Dobbins is 99 yards shy of setting OSU's single-season rushing record of 1,927 yards, set by Heisman winner Eddie George in 1995.

Clemson: Tigers have won a nation's best 28 consecutive games and two of the last three national championships. They are appearing in a fifth straight College Football Playoff and have won the Atlantic Coast Conference all five seasons. Clemson's only previous Fiesta Bowl appearance came in the CFP semifinals in 2016.

Clemson headliners: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is No. 10 nationally in completion percentage (68.8), while throwing for 2,172 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Running back Travis Etienne finished seventh nationally in rushing with 1,500 yards and leads the country with an 8.2 yards-per-carry average.

Receivers Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins have combined for 107 catches, 1,824 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons won the Butkus Award as the nation's best linebacker. He leads Clemson with 93 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

Familiar foes: OSU and Clemson are playing in a bowl for the third time in seven seasons and the fourth time overall. Clemson defeated Ohio State 40-35 in the Orange Bowl on January 3, 2014 and 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinals on Dec. 31, 2016. The other Ohio State-Clemson game occurred in the 1978 Gator Bowl, a 17-15 Clemson victory notable as the last game in the career of legendary OSU coach Woody Hayes.

