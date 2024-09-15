Film Review: Evaluating Ohio State Buckeyes vs Western Michigan Broncos
In Week 2, the Ohio State Buckeyes made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos, thumping them 56-0. The Buckeyes did whatever they wanted on offense, they totally closed the door on defense and had a clean special teams performance. From start to finish there was never a question that the Buckeyes were the dominant team.
Anthony Moeglin and former Ohio State offensive lineman Kevin Woidke sat down on Saturday to break down some of the most notable plays from the game.
Jeremian Smith made his presence felt again by hauling in five catches for 119 yards, including a huge 75-yard catch and run that sent the horseshoe into pandemonium.
Quarterback Will Howard played a really clean and efficient football game, finishing 18-for-26 for 292 yards and one touchdown through the air. He also added a 6-yard rushing touchdown to his performance.
The stars of last Saturday night were in the running back room: Quinshon Judkins and Treveon Henderson. Judkins, the Ole Miss transfer, carried the ball only nine times but registered 108 yards and showed off his big play ability scoring the football twice.
Henderson had 10 carries for 66 yards and one score that put the exclamation point on a clean effort.
On the defensive side of the ball, it was more of what Ohio State fans are used to. The Buckeye defense is as good as advertised and they were flexing their muscles on Saturday night. No matter who the opponent is, when your team can pitch a shutout, that is a great night.
Jack Sawyer and Cody Simon each registered a sack, while Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams split one. Simon also registered a pass break up and the defense as a whole left nothing in question.