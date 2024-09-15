Buckeyes Now

Film Review: Evaluating Ohio State Buckeyes vs Western Michigan Broncos

Ohio State easily took care of business last week against the Western Michigan Broncos. Anthony Moeglin and former Buckeye Kevin Woidke got into the film room to break it all down.

In Week 2, the Ohio State Buckeyes made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos, thumping them 56-0. The Buckeyes did whatever they wanted on offense, they totally closed the door on defense and had a clean special teams performance. From start to finish there was never a question that the Buckeyes were the dominant team.

Anthony Moeglin and former Ohio State offensive lineman Kevin Woidke sat down on Saturday to break down some of the most notable plays from the game.

Jeremian Smith made his presence felt again by hauling in five catches for 119 yards, including a huge 75-yard catch and run that sent the horseshoe into pandemonium.

Quarterback Will Howard played a really clean and efficient football game, finishing 18-for-26 for 292 yards and one touchdown through the air. He also added a 6-yard rushing touchdown to his performance.

The stars of last Saturday night were in the running back room: Quinshon Judkins and Treveon Henderson. Judkins, the Ole Miss transfer, carried the ball only nine times but registered 108 yards and showed off his big play ability scoring the football twice.

Henderson had 10 carries for 66 yards and one score that put the exclamation point on a clean effort.

Sept. 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA;Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs for a touchdown during the firs
Sept. 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the defensive side of the ball, it was more of what Ohio State fans are used to. The Buckeye defense is as good as advertised and they were flexing their muscles on Saturday night. No matter who the opponent is, when your team can pitch a shutout, that is a great night.

Jack Sawyer and Cody Simon each registered a sack, while Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams split one. Simon also registered a pass break up and the defense as a whole left nothing in question.

