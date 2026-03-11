Ohio State Freshman Finds a Spot in Depleted Backfield as Spring Ball Opens

Freshman athlete Legend Bey has a position home at Ohio State — for now.

Bey, a 4-star QB/RB/WR from Texas, recruited as an athlete, has begun OSU Spring Ball practicing with the running backs. That’s notable because he was mainly a quarterback in high school and was recruited by and eventually committed to Tennessee (before flipping to the Buckeyes) as a wide receiver. Ohio State’s rumored plan was to just get him on the field.

It was always unlikely that Bey would be lining up under center, considering Julian Sayin is locked in as Ohio State’s quarterback and finished his first season as a starter as a Heisman finalist. What was less certain was if Bey would spend his time as a running back or receiver in Columbus.

Withreturning starter Bo Jackson and promising sophomore Isaiah West both out for spring due to shoulder injuries, there’s a clear spot on the depth chart at running back for Bey to gain a considerable number of reps ahead of his first collegiate season.

And though it’s been just one practice, head coach Ryan Day likes what he’s seen from the Buckeyes’ newest running back.

“…He’s dynamic when the ball is in his hands,” Day told media members on Tuesday. “We see him as somebody that could play running back and also move out to wide receiver.”

Bey, 5-foot-10 and less than 200 pounds, has previously been compared to Tyreek Hill. After Tuesday’s practice, Day likened him to a former Buckeye Swiss army knife, Curtis Samuel.

Though Day wasn’t coaching Ohio State when Samuel was making plays all over the field, he surely knows his game.

“I watched a lot of film from when he was here,” Day said of Samuel. “(Bey) kind of reminds me of that style of player.

“You can see him flash, but he’s got a lot of football to learn.”

If Bey’s as productive in Columbus as Samuel was, Buckeyes fans will be plenty satisfied. In three seasons at OSU Samuel played in 40 games and moved all over Urban Meyer’s offense. He rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 15 scores with an eye-popping 7.5 average yards per carry. The 2016 First-team All-American also hauled in 107 receptions for an additional 1,200-plus yards and nine scores.

Whether he continues in the backfield or moves out wide, there’s a very good chance the Buckeyes offense will find ways to get the ball in the electric freshman’s hands come fall.