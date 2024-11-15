FIRST LOOK: Wrigley Field Is Ready For Ohio State's Matchup vs. Northwestern
As the hype continues to grow around the Ohio State Buckeyes' Week 12 matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats, fans were able to get a quick preview of Wrigley Field's set up for the big game.
Northwestern gave a sneak peak of how the stadium would look like on Saturday via a social media post on Wednesday.
The Wildcats would later follow up the post with a video of the field crew preparing the home of the Chicago Cubs for Saturday's contest against the Buckeyes.
With Northwestern's new stadium under construction, the fellow Big Ten member has resorted to playing on a temporary field during the 2024 season. However, the Buckeyes' late-season matchup against the Wildcats will be played at Wrigley Field.
Saturday's contest will be the fourth time that beloved baseball field has hosted a college football game since 1938. The most recent occasion took place last year when Northwestern fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 10-7.
The last time these two teams faced off against each other was back in 2022 when Ohio State managed to take down Northwestern on the road, 21-7. Fans may remember the game for the horrible weather conditions that took place, so head coach Ryan Day and his squad will be hoping for better conditions on Saturday.
This will also be a homecoming for the Buckeyes' highly-touted wide receiver Carnell Tate. Before enrolling at IMG Academy, the former five-star recruit grew up in Chicago. Tate's return to his hometown has sparked a new fire for Ohio State to win on Saturday, as Day stated on Thursday that he wanted to personally win for Tate.
Kickoff is set for 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Big Ten Network.