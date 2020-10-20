The Ohio State Buckeyes will begin their season come Saturday against Nebraska and, while the team has many pieces in place, there is still some uncertainty as to how/when some positions might play out. Here is a quick look at five spots on the field that we are interested to see become situated across opening week(s).

Defensive End:

Chase Young is gone and everyone wants to know who the next edge star will be. Jonathon Cooper appears cemented in one spot, but the other could see any combination of Zach Harrison, Tyreke Smith, Tyler Friday, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, etc. Harrison had a very nice freshman campaign while Smith was a highly-touted recruit now looking for his chance to explode.

Zach Harrison

Cornerback Opposite Shaun Wade:

A preseason All-American and likely first round draft pick on one side will probably make opposing teams look to throw elsewhere. With Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette in the NFL, who will step in and assume a high amount of responsibility? Many signs point to junior Sevyn Banks, but guys like Tyreke Johnson (recent five-star recruit) and converted receiver Cameron Brown are capable/intriguing options too.

Tyreke Johnson

Long Snapper:

Four-year mainstay Liam McCullough has departed, leaving an important void the Buckeyes will need to fill. Senior Bradley Robinson (former Michigan State transfer) was announced as the start by special teams coordinator Matt Barnes last week but is still battling with Roen McCullough, Liam’s younger brother.

Bradley Robinson

Defensive Tackle:

Journeymen DaVon Hamilton, Robert Landers and Jashon Cornell have graduated, providing space in the middle for the next up-and-comers. But who might seize the opportunity? Graduate senior Antwaun Jackson and junior Tommy Togiai seem to be ahead right now considering injuries to others. Haskell Garrett, suffering a gunshot wound through the cheek on August 30, and heralded 2018 recruit Taron Vincent, working his way back from a torn labrum, both started training camp slowly and have been waiting for medical clearance. Jerron Cage played nine game last year as a redshirt sophomore, and is battling for time to help provide depth.

Tommy Togiai

Safety:

Ohio State will likely keep its single-high safety approach, which was admirably occupied by Jordan Fuller (now with the LA Rams) last fall. Josh Proctor and Marcus Hooker are battling to be the heir apparent and provide the defense various skillsets. Marcus Williamson could be moved around in the secondary while freshman Lejond Cavazos has impressed so far. Promising newcomer Kourt Williams will unfortunately miss the year after an ACL injury.

Josh Proctor

HONORABLE MENTION

Running Back:

This position doesn't seem as pressing, with Master Teague III earning All-Big Ten last season and Trey Sermon having already proven himself at Oklahoma. But it will be interesting to see how Teague looks following his Achilles recovery, how the carries end up being divided, if OSU rides the hot hand, or who becomes the third/fourth option behind from a group that features many capable runners. Steele Chambers feels like an intriguing ball carrier at the moment.

Steele Chambers

