Big XII Championship Game Predictions: No. 5 Oklahoma State Vs. No. 9 Baylor

    • December 3, 2021
    Big XII Championship Game Predictions: No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys Vs. No. 9 Baylor Bears

    Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Cowboys and Bears?
    Oklahoma State has a chance to make it to the College Football Playoff with a convincing win over Baylor, though that also depends on what happens with Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati on Saturday.

    The Bears, meanwhile, can capture their first conference title since 2014 with a win. They’ll likely head to the Sugar Bowl in that situation, though a trip to the playoff can’t entirely be ruled out if there’s chaos this weekend.

    Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

    OKLAHOMA STATE vs. BAYLOR – Saturday, 12 p.m. on ABC
    Spread: Oklahoma State (-5.5)
    O/U Total: 46.5

    Brendan Gulick: Oklahoma State 30, Baylor 17

    I’m not sure if there’s a team in the country right now that seems sneakier than Oklahoma State. In a conference that traditionally doesn’t have great defense and features teams with powerful, dynamic offenses, it’s the Cowboys defense that is getting quite a bit of attention. With a win in a little bit of help, Mike Gundy could find his team in this year‘s college football playoff. 

    I have to admit, before the season started, I never really thought that was a reality. I think they get it done in the Big XII title game and they’ll be rooting for chaos everywhere else. Kudos to Dave Aranda and Baylor on a great season, but I think OSU wins the league title. 

    Andrew Lind: Oklahoma State 35, Baylor 17

    There might not be a more complete team in the country than Oklahoma State, which pairs a potent offense with a stifling defense. And, yes, I’m aware of how well Georgia plays on the defensive side of the ball.

    That said, I expect the Cowboys to shut down Baylor running back Abram Smith, who comes into Saturday averaging 113.8 yards and one touchdown per game to punch their ticket to the playoff. It will be the first time the Bears have given up more than 30 points all season, as well.

