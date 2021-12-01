2022 Utah QB Devin Brown Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a commitment from one of the nation's top-rated signal-callers.

Ohio State landed a commitment from one of the nation's top-rated signal callers on Wednesday evening when Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Devin Brown pledged his services to the Buckeyes..

The 6-foot-3 and 189-pound Brown is considered the fifth-best quarterback and No. 52 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he threw for a state single-season record 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns to lead the Chargers to an appearance in the state championship game this fall.

Brown was committed to USC when he landed an offer from Ohio State in October. He then took an official visit with the Buckeyes for the Nov. 20 blowout win over Michigan State and reopened his recruitment just three days after his trip wrapped up.

The Arizona native also took official visits this fall to Ole Miss and Texas after USC fired head coach Clay Helton in September, but the Buckeyes ultimately sealed the deal with an in-home visit from head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis over the weekend.

Brown becomes the 17th member of Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class, effectively taking spot previously held freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who reclassified to the class of 2021 and joined the program this summer.

BuckeyesNow will have more on Brown's pledge shortly.

