Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama keeps on rolling, winning now 19 consecutive games as they've maintained a No. 1 national ranking. Can the Aggies snap an 8-game series losing streak?

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide have shown very little weakness during the 2021 season. They've won close games, they've won blowouts. They've looked outstanding on both sides of the ball and have elite star power again this year. Bama has won 11 of the 13 all-time meetings against Texas A&M, including the last eight in a row. Can the Aggies some how come up with the right combination to slow them down?

ALABAMA at TEXAS A&M – Saturday, 8:00 p.m.

Spread: Alabama (-18.0)

O/U Total: 51.0

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 49, Texas A&M 14

All signs here point to a nice win for Alabama. Texas A&M has played reasonably good defense lately, but their offense hasn't been nearly as good (especially the last two weeks). After falling agonizingly short of a CFP bid last year, this year's high expectations for Jimbo Fisher's team don't seem to be within reach any more. Alabama ran the ball very well and played terrific defense against Ole Miss in cruising to victory last week.

Bama continues to be a juggernaut. You really wonder what it's going to take to knock them off the mountain top. It seems they are destined for a date with Georgia and I don't think A&M is going to get in their way on Saturday.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 48, Texas A&M 17

Coming into the season, many expected this to be the game that decided the SEC West. But with the Crimson Tide rolling on all cylinders and the Aggies reeling with two straight losses, I wonder how close the latter will be able to keep it.

The one thing working for Texas A&M is its defense, which is the best unit Alabama has faced since its narrow win at Florida last month. But even if they’re able to stop the Crimson Tide a few times, the Aggies’ inability to move the ball offensively will come back to haunt them.

Brett Hiltbrand: Alabama 42, Texas A&M 10

Texas A&M didn't give Jimbo Fisher top 5 coaching money to lose to Mississippi State and/or beat Colorado by three points. But that's what's happening anyway in College Station and if you don't find that even a little bit funny, I can't help you. Fresh off the most recent dumpster fire, Uncle Nick comes to town for a game that feels every bit as inevitable as Bama games can.

Caleb Spinner: Alabama 49, Texas A&M 28

I don’t believe picking Alabama here needs much defending. Sure the Aggies have had some good games this season and the Crimson Tide have had some close calls, but at the end of the day I’d still take Alabama’s season so far over Texas A&M’s. The Aggies lost to Arkansas earlier this season, and then followed it up with a loss to unranked Mississippi State, though it was close. Alabama covers their 18 point spread and cruises to victory.

