Game Prediction: Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners

Can Oklahoma get off to a better start this week after limping through its game against Kansas?

Perhaps the biggest news in college football this week involved the firing of Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells after the Raiders were ousted by Kansas State, 25-24 last Saturday. Considering they are walking into their biggest game of the season, it seemed like an odd time to part ways with Wells, who went 13-17 in a little over two years in charge.

Will the change rejuvenate the Red Raiders against an OU team that has managed to stay unbeaten so far this year, despite several close calls? Or will the Sooners remain one of the few undefeated teams in major college football?

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks this one will go:

TEXAS TECH at OKLAHOMA – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Oklahoma (-19.5)

O/U Total: 67

Brendan Gulick: Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 31

The Red Raiders have some work to do on offense, but they aren't playing awful football. Wells' firing caught me really off guard. They have the second best passing attack in the Big 12 right now (despite losing starting QB Tyler Shough to a collarbone injury) and their defense has occasionally looked good.

But ever since Caleb Williams took over for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma, the Sooners' rushing attack has gotten considerably better. I think OU will run the ball this game like Texas and TCU did against Texas Tech and will pull away from the Raiders in the third quarter.

Andrew Lind: Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 31

This week has been a curious one for Texas Tech, which fired head coach Matt Wells after blowing a 14-point second-half lead in a loss to Kansas State last Saturday. The Red Raiders still could make it to a bowl game this year, and that decision feels like they’re just giving up on the season.

On the other hand, Texas Tech could rally around interim head coach Sonny Cumbie and pull the upset that Oklahoma has seemed primed for over the last few weeks – especially after their showing at Kansas. It will all come down to the Sooners, who are as inconsistent as any team in the country.

Brett Hiltbrand: Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 28

Not sure how I became an Oklahoma bannerman, but I remain truly gob-smacked every time a one-loss SEC team gets the benefit of the doubt rankings-wise and moves ahead of undefeated teams. It's truly one of the more stupid things we do in our crazy little world. It'll be fascinating to watch the Sooners ALL OF A SUDDEN get the leeway they never received during their 25-year dominance of the Big 12 after they migrate a little further east to the SEC.

