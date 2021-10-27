Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

Stroud is now one of four Buckeyes on the watch list for the award, which is given to the best player in college football.

According to Ohio State spokesperson Jerry Emig, redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been added to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to college football’s best all-around player.

A former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 125-of-185 passes for 22 touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season, including 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last three starts. He leads the nation in quarterback rating (91.7) and is second in passing efficiency (192.8) and passing yards per attempt (10.6).

Stroud now joins wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who were on the preseason watch list, and running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was a midseason addition, as nominees for the award.

Four Buckeyes have won the Maxwell Award in its 84-year history, including running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 1955, fullback Bob Ferguson in 1961, running back Archie Griffin in 1975 and running back Eddie George in 1995.

Semifinalists for the award, which is named after former Swarthmore College guard Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, will be announced this Monday. The finalists will be named on Nov. 22, with the winner announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

