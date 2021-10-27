Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

    Stroud is now one of four Buckeyes on the watch list for the award, which is given to the best player in college football.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    According to Ohio State spokesperson Jerry Emig, redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been added to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to college football’s best all-around player.

    A former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 125-of-185 passes for 22 touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season, including 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last three starts. He leads the nation in quarterback rating (91.7) and is second in passing efficiency (192.8) and passing yards per attempt (10.6).

    Stroud now joins wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who were on the preseason watch list, and running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was a midseason addition, as nominees for the award.

    Four Buckeyes have won the Maxwell Award in its 84-year history, including running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 1955, fullback Bob Ferguson in 1961, running back Archie Griffin in 1975 and running back Eddie George in 1995.

    Semifinalists for the award, which is named after former Swarthmore College guard Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, will be announced this Monday. The finalists will be named on Nov. 22, with the winner announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State Freshman OL Zen Michalski Loses Black Stripe

    James Franklin Refers To Ohio State As “Illinois,” Ohio Stadium As “The Big House”

    Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Out With Long-Term Injury

    Ohio State's Harry Miller Donating All NIL Earnings To Nicaragua

    Ohio State's Nov. 6 Game At Nebraska To Kick Off At 12, 3:30 Or 4 P.M.

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

    44 seconds ago
    Zen Michalski
    Football

    Ohio State Freshman OL Zen Michalski Loses Black Stripe

    1 hour ago
    J.T. Tuimoloau
    Football

    Ohio State Has Dominated Recent Series Despite Tight Games Against Penn State

    10 hours ago
    TreVeyon Henderson C.J. Stroud
    Football

    First Look: Ohio State Prepares to Host Penn State in National Game of the Week

    11 hours ago
    Ryan Day Presser October 26
    Football

    Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Penn State

    20 hours ago
    James Franklin
    Football

    Penn State’s James Franklin Refers To Ohio State As “Illinois,” Calls Ohio Stadium “The Big House”

    22 hours ago
    Marcus Crowley
    Football

    Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Out With Long-Term Injury

    23 hours ago
    19. Harry Miller
    Football

    Ohio State's Harry Miller Donating All NIL Earnings To Nicaraguan Humanitarian Efforts

    Oct 26, 2021