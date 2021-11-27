Game Prediction: No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide At Auburn Tigers

Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Crimson Tide and Tigers?

This Iron Bowl matchup between Alabama and Auburn has lost some of its luster with the former already locking itself into the SEC Championship and the latter losing their last three games.

The Tigers have won two in a row and three of the last four games on the Plains, including a 109-yard field goal return for a touchdown on the final play in 2013 and a pair of pick-sixes in an upset in 2019. Can they upset the Crimson Tide again?

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

ALABAMA at AUBURN – Saturday, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Spread: Alabama (-19.5)

O/U Total: 57

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 49, Auburn 22

If Bo Nix were healthy for Auburn, maybe this could be a competitive game. But the reality is Auburn is not even close to performing with the efficiency that Alabama‘s offense is right now.

I expect this to get out of hand early in the second half and I think Bryce Young will keep his name very much in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. I know it’s a rivalry game, but I think Alabama rolls

Andrew Lind: Alabama 41, Auburn 17

A few weeks ago, I was certain Auburn would pull an upset in the Iron Bowl. But once quarterback Bo Nix got hurt, my confidence in the Tigers waned.

That said, I’ve picked Alabama to win a few games this season in blowout fashion that ended up being much closer than expected. I just think the Crimson Tide wake up after falling to third in the playoff rankings and put their best foot forward heading into the SEC title game.

Caleb Spinner: Alabama 41. Auburn 17

Auburn should be more than happy with their season, which includes two wins over quality ranked opponents and a record above .500. That being said, Alabama will wipe the floor with the Tigers.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to think Alabama is looking ahead to their upcoming bout with Georgia and not paying any more attention to Auburn than what they need to win. Alabama wins this game decisively, 41-17.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Among Top Choices For LSU Transfer Cornerback Elias Ricks

Preview: Ohio State, Michigan Look To Clinch Berth In Big Ten Championship Game

Report: Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Sidelined With “A Few Cracked Ribs”

Former Ohio State CB Amir Riep Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Former Ohio State RB Eddie George Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalist

Tennessee Titans Sign Former Ohio State WR Austin Mack

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!