Former Ohio State RB Eddie George Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalist

George has been eligible for more than a decade but this is his first time being named a semifinalist.

Former Ohio State running back Eddie George was named on Wednesday as one of 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

“It’s such an honor to be considered for the NFL Hall of Fame,” George said during an appearance on NFL Network just minutes after he was named a semifinalist. “(It’s) something that’s completely out of your control. You try not to think about it, but to be considered for this – a semifinalist – is tremendous.

“I’m just truly, truly floored an honored. This is not an easy fraternity to get into. Just to be considered for it is an accomplishment unto itself.”

George, who won the Heisman Trophy during his final season with the Buckeyes in 1995, rushed for 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns in his nine-year NFL career with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

George was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, four-time Pro Bowler and had his No. 27 retired by the Oilers/Titans franchise. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

After he officially retired from football in 2006, George returned to Ohio State to get his bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture and later earned his master’s from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern. He just finished his first season as the head coach at Tennessee State, which went 5-6 this fall.

Other first-time semifinalists include wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith; defensive lineman Vince Wilfork; linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Robert Mathis; and kick returner Devin Hester.

The nominees for next year’s class will be reduced to 15 finalists in January before the selection committee chooses the class, which will be enshrined in August 2022.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Tennessee Titans Sign Former Ohio State WR Austin Mack

Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”

Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

Ohio State's OL Named Joe Moore Award Semifinalist

Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!