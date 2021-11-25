Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Report: Former Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Sidelined With “A Few Cracked Ribs”

    The rookie was already ruled out of the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.
    It was already known that former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields would will not play in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game at the Detroit Lions after suffering an injury in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

    However, the severity of his injury wasn’t known until this morning, when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields suffered “a few cracked ribs” against the Ravens.

    “They are tiny fractures, not deemed major, and Fields should return shortly,” Rapoport said.

    Veteran Andy Dalton, who opened the year as the Bears’ starter before Fields took over on a full-time basis in early October and came on in relief of Fields on Sunday, will be under center against the Lions.

    The 11th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Fields has completed 115-of-198 passes for 1,361 yards and four touchdowns compared to eight interceptions in 10 games during his rookie year.

    Report: Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Sidelined With "A Few Cracked Ribs"

