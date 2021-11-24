Former Ohio State CB Amir Riep Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former Ohio State Cornerback Amir Riep Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    Riep and former safety Jahsen Wint were dismissed from the team after being charged with rape and kidnapping in February 2020.
    Author:

    As first reported by Bucknuts’ Patrick Murphy and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, former Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep has entered his name into the transfer portal.

    A former four-star prospect from Cincinnati Colerain, Riep played in 40 games for the Buckeyes between 2017-19. He recorded 33 tackles, six pass break ups and three interceptions and figured to play a significant role in the secondary during his senior season.

    However, Riep was dismissed from the team in February 2020 after he and former safety Jahsen Wint were charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, which are first-degree felonies. Facing a maximum sentence of 33 years in prison, they both pleaded not guilty to the charges the following month.

    Online records at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas still show Riep’s case as active. It’s likely he would have two seasons of eligibility remaining if he is able to play college football again, as the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned for BuckeyesNow for the latest.

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

