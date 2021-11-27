Game Prediction: Penn State Nittany Lions At No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Nittany Lions and Spartans?

Michigan State’s dream of winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff went up in flames last weekend with a blowout loss at Ohio State. So, too, did running back Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Trophy candidacy.

Now, the Spartans must rebound at home against Penn State, which has the weapons to take advantage of their subpar passing defense. Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (83 catches for 1,045 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season) could be a handful.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

PENN STATE at MICHIGAN STATE – Saturday, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Spread: Penn State (-2)

O/U Total: 52

Brendan Gulick: Penn State 28, Michigan State 24

I like the Nittany Lions to win their regular season finale in a tough game. Both teams have had fairly good seasons, but the Nittany Lions are the better team here.

I’m expecting Sean Clifford to move the ball well against a Sparty secondary that’s had a brutal year. I also think Kenneth Walker will keep them in the game, but Penn State will bottle him up enough to keep get the job done.

I wonder if James Franklin and Mel Tucker will chat about their new mega-contracts before the game!

Andrew Lind: Michigan State 24, Penn State 21

This game has lost quite a bit of luster after Michigan State’s blowout loss to Ohio State, but I think it’s important to note the Spartans are still a really good team offensively behind Kenneth Walker III.

I think the same can be said about Penn State, when healthy and not playing an elite opponent – such as the Buckeyes. That’s why I expect this to be one of the best games of the weekend and come down to the wire like the Nittany Lions’ loss to Michigan earlier this month.

Caleb Spinner: Penn State 24, Michigan State 23

I don’t think anyone had Penn State finishing with five losses at the beginning of the season, but that’s extremely possible given their matchup to end the regular season. Michigan State is a still a great football team, but after last weekend’s blowout loss at Ohio State, it’s clear all that’s needed to beat the Spartans is success throwing the ball.

Penn State will come out victorious if they can exploit this weakness, (something I think the Nittany Lions can do), but it could be over quickly if they struggle through the air. I have Penn State winning a very close game on the road, 24-23.

