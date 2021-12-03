SEC Championship Game Predictions: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    SEC Championship Game Predictions: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

    Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide?
    Author:

    While Georgia has effectively locked up its spot in the College Football Playoff, defending national champion Alabama likely needs to pull an upset in order to make the four-team field – or at least have a really close loss that still shows it is still one of the best teams in the country.

    Either way, a win for the Bulldogs would be a good omen for a program that hasn’t won a national championship since 1980, as 14 of the last 15 SEC champions have gone on to play in the national title game. Unfortunately for them, the Crimson Tide have won six straight games in the series.

    Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

    GEORGIA vs. ALABAMA – Saturday, 4 p.m. on CBS
    Spread: Georgia (-6)
    O/U Total: 49.5

    Brendan Gulick: Georgia 31, Alabama 30

    The Bulldogs feel like an obvious pick because of the way they’ve totally dominated their competition this year. I have literally not spoken to a single person anywhere in the country that doesn’t think the Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the nation. 

    But I can’t ignore this little voice in my head that keeps reminding me that Nick Saban and Alabama don’t go away quietly. I’m taking Georgia to win in epic fashion, kicking a field goal as time expires and probably knock the reigning national champion Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff.

    Andrew Lind: Alabama 35, Georgia 28

    I don’t care how good Georgia has looked all season defensively, I just can’t pick against a Nick Saban-led team when the season is on the line. The Bulldogs also haven’t faced an offense as dynamic as the Crimson Tide’s all season, and that will show as their own offense struggles to keep pace.

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will find wide receiver Jameson Williams for the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minutes to wrap up the Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award for the duo.

    -----

    Read More

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Manning Award Finalist

    Marcus Freeman’s First Regular Season Game As ND's Coach Will Be At Ohio State

    Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson, Burke Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalists

    Ohio State To Face Utah Or Oregon In Rose Bowl In Most Bowl Projections

    Former Ohio State LB Marcus Freeman To Be Named Notre Dame Head Coach

    2022 Utah QB Devin Brown Commits To Ohio State

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Stetson Bennett
    Football

    SEC Championship Game Predictions: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama

    46 seconds ago
    Spencer Sanders
    Football

    Big XII Championship Game Predictions: No. 5 Oklahoma State Vs. No. 9 Baylor

    1 minute ago
    Tavion Thomas
    Football

    Pac-12 Championship Game Predictions: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

    1 minute ago
    60. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Manning Award Finalist

    3 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Marcus Freeman’s First Regular Season Game As Notre Dame’s HC Will Be At Ohio State

    3 hours ago
    12. Denzel Burke
    Football

    Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson, Burke Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalists

    23 hours ago
    Jae'Sean Tate
    Basketball

    Former Ohio State F Jae’Sean Tate’s Career Night Lifts Houston Rockets

    Dec 2, 2021
    Rose Bowl Trophy
    Football

    Ohio State To Face Utah Or Oregon In Rose Bowl In Most Bowl Projections

    Dec 1, 2021