SEC Championship Game Predictions: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama

Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide?

While Georgia has effectively locked up its spot in the College Football Playoff, defending national champion Alabama likely needs to pull an upset in order to make the four-team field – or at least have a really close loss that still shows it is still one of the best teams in the country.

Either way, a win for the Bulldogs would be a good omen for a program that hasn’t won a national championship since 1980, as 14 of the last 15 SEC champions have gone on to play in the national title game. Unfortunately for them, the Crimson Tide have won six straight games in the series.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

GEORGIA vs. ALABAMA – Saturday, 4 p.m. on CBS

Spread: Georgia (-6)

O/U Total: 49.5

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 31, Alabama 30

The Bulldogs feel like an obvious pick because of the way they’ve totally dominated their competition this year. I have literally not spoken to a single person anywhere in the country that doesn’t think the Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the nation.

But I can’t ignore this little voice in my head that keeps reminding me that Nick Saban and Alabama don’t go away quietly. I’m taking Georgia to win in epic fashion, kicking a field goal as time expires and probably knock the reigning national champion Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 35, Georgia 28

I don’t care how good Georgia has looked all season defensively, I just can’t pick against a Nick Saban-led team when the season is on the line. The Bulldogs also haven’t faced an offense as dynamic as the Crimson Tide’s all season, and that will show as their own offense struggles to keep pace.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will find wide receiver Jameson Williams for the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minutes to wrap up the Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award for the duo.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Manning Award Finalist

Marcus Freeman’s First Regular Season Game As ND's Coach Will Be At Ohio State

Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson, Burke Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalists

Ohio State To Face Utah Or Oregon In Rose Bowl In Most Bowl Projections

Former Ohio State LB Marcus Freeman To Be Named Notre Dame Head Coach

2022 Utah QB Devin Brown Commits To Ohio State

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!