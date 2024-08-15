Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Visits Practice
The Ohio State Buckeyes were visited by an all-time great on Tuesday at practice.
With Ted Ginn Jr., a former 14-year NFL veteran attending practice on Tuesday, it is an opportunity to look back at how dangerous he was with the Buckeyes.
Ginn burst onto the scenes as a freshman in 2004 with 25 receptions for 359 yards and two touchdowns. Although his receiving statistics might not have been astronomical, they were solid for a true freshman. How Ginn really caught the attention of Ohio State fans was with his electric return ability and speed. That year he returned 15 punts for 384 yards and four touchdowns.
Four punt return touchdowns in a career is outstanding - in one season is almost unbelievable.
In his sophomore season, Ginn had 51 receptions for 803 yards and four touchdowns. As a returner, he tallied 25 punt returns for 250 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 18 kick returns for 532 yards and one touchdown.
Ginn's junior season was his last with the Buckeyes. His connection with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Troy Smith was lethal in 2006. He had 59 receptions for 781 yards and nine touchdowns. As a returner, his 24 punt returns led to 266 yards and one touchdown. His 18 kick returns resulted in 440 yards and one touchdown as well.
When college football fans think back to electric players in the 2004-2006 range, Reggie Bush, Vince Young and Ted Ginn Jr. are often the players mentioned. All three players have ridiculous highlight reels and made big plays happen every time they graced our television screens.
By being at Ohio State practice on Tuesday, hopefully Ginn was able to spill some of his secrets as to how to be an elite return man. Although he might not be able to teach the wide receivers in one day how to be fast, perhaps some route running tricks on how to create separation down the field could also have been in play.
Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was a member of the 2006 Ohio State team with Ginn, catching 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns that year. Hartline was then drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2009, which was Ginn's final season in Miami prior to going to San Francisco.
Hartline got a chance to learn from Ginn back in the day and now his elite group got the same chance.